JD Vance Trolls Kamala Harris At Debate: 'I Was Raised In A Working Class Family'

Tuesday night's vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz started with a bang. Walz, fresh off being booed at a college football game, started off by looking like a terrified deer in the headlights.

READ: Donald Trump Responds To Tim Walz Getting Booed By Fans At Michigan-Minnesota Game

JD Vance, by contrast, opened with an absolutely spectacular troll of Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Harris has frequently turned to a standard response when asked even the most basic of economic questions: "I grew up in a middle class family."

Literally last week, her X account posted a lengthy message with a photo, starting with the now-infamous, much meme'd phrase, "I grew up a middle-class kid." Well, JD Vance has clearly seen the memes and heard the line, and opened with a mic drop moment referencing the fact that he actually had a working class family.

JD Vance Demolishes Tim Walz During Debate

Social media loved Vance's line, crediting him for the "most subtle troll of the night" already.

The brilliant, straight-faced trolling of Harris aside, Vance's answers have been thorough, composed, direct, and intelligent. Meanwhile, Tim Walz has come off as bumbling, incoherent, and uneducated. It's not surprising, given Walz's bizarre, weird public behavior, and complete avoidance of any substantive interviews.

Somehow, though, his performance has been even worse than expected. And he's up against someone capable of dropping a subtle troll in a brilliant opening speech.