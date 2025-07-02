Jaguar's Woke Rebrand Leads To 97.5% Drop In Sales

Jaguar sales have collapsed in the wake of their bizarre new campaign

Jaguar, the once-legendary manufacturer behind some of the most legendary cars in the history of the automobile industry, is in big, big trouble. And it's all their own fault.

Car manufacturers over the last several years have turned their efforts to building electric cars at the expense of traditional internal combustion engines. These efforts, outside a handful of success stories like Tesla, have been wildly unsuccessful.

Porsche, Ford, General Motors and many other companies have either altered plans to produce EV's or abandoned them entirely. Apparently Jaguar didn't get the memo.

In late-2024, they launched a rebrand with one of the most inexplicable marketing campaigns in corporate history. A bizarre series of colorful, eccentrically dressed, uh, modern individuals, to advertise a car company.

Reactions were overwhelmingly negative, with rampant comparisons to the Bud Light fiasco.

READ: Jaguar May Already Be Looking To Rebrand Its Rebrand

Well, some of the most recent sales figures are out, and oh boy, Jaguar and their parent company Land Rover might be having some significant regrets.

Jaguar Takes Huge Sales Drop After Destroying Brand Prestige

A new report out this week revealed that Jaguar's sales in April 2025 throughout Europe dropped nearly 98%, 97.5% to be exact.

The company sold just 49 cars throughout the continent, down from 1,961 vehicles.

It's hard to do much worse than that.

Some of the decline is due to Jaguar phasing out production of gas cars in its attempt to refocus on electric cars instead. But there's little doubt that the remaining gas automobiles Jaguar's trying to sell, aren't moving. And part of that is undoubtedly due to the loss of brand prestige from the absurdist attempt to rebrand.

Jaguar is yet another case of companies misreading the room, attempting to please an audience that functionally doesn't exist. Even if they do pivot to electric cars, create new products, have more vehicles sitting on dealer lots, they've damaging their reputation to such a point that it's hard to see how they recover in the immediate future.

This is what happens when companies choose political activism instead of producing the best possible products. Seems like such a simple lesson, doesn't it? Yet they so often refuse to learn it. How many more disastrous months, poor sales figures, diminished branding will it take? Jaguar seems to be finding out right now.