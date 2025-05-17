Jaguar May Already Be Looking To Rebrand Its Rebrand

Hey, remember when, for no reason at all, Jaguar decided to reinvent itself with a no logo and an ad that featured androgynous models, all kinds of pop art nonsense, and not a single automobile to speak of?

Yeah, well, a new report suggests they may already be rethinking that one.

If you're not sure what I'm referring to, I can't really fault you for blocking it out like childhood trauma because it really was one of the biggest marketing blunders they could've made save for slapping Dylan Mulvaney's mug on the side of an F-Type.

Look, they can go for whatever look, feel, and/or vibe they want, but if you didn't go into that knowing that the Jaguar in question here was the British luxury automaker, you'd be forgiven for not having any idea that was an ad for.

Perfume? A phone? Cloud computing software?

Anything but a car.

Well, according to a report from The Telegraph, the Jaguar Land Rover is already kicking the tires on a re-rebrand and is looking to bring on a new ad agency.

The report states that the company's deal with their current agency — the one responsible for the heavily criticized rebrand that saw the brand ditch its iconic "growler" cat icon, in favor of a new mark comprised of a J and an L.

After the rebrand, the company caught some more flak when they unveiled their first new concept car design in the post-rebrand era, the Type 00.

I mean, I can't fault them for trying something different, which is kind of the point of a concept design, but do you know who that certainly won't appeal to? People who like traditional Jaguars!

Maybe people will still get used to it since this new branding was only unveiled last last year, but I wouldn't hold my breath.