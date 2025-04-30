Incompetent White Dude Tim Walz Calls Out 'Incompetent White Dudes' In Trump Admin

While she would have lost the election regardless of her pick, Kamala Harris doesn't get enough slack for selecting Tim Walz as her running mate. Imagine that guy being just one step away from sitting in the Oval Office.

Yikes.

According to Walz, Harris chose him for one reason: he could speak to white men. "I could code-talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck, and put them at ease," Walz said this week at the JFK Jr. forum at Harvard University.

Not exactly.

What's worse, Walz epitomizes the exact type of self-loathing liberal elite that has come to define far too many men in the Democrat Party. Later in the forum, Walz explained his infatuation with the concept of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)

"I'm not going to shy away from this. I said, in a state like Minnesota, that's older and white, 70 percent of our workforce is going to come from communities of color. Diversity and inclusion is really good for us, and equity is kind of a founding principle. How did we get that defined in a way that meant we were taking jobs from other people, whatever it might be?" Walz asked.

"We've seen what their DEI looks like. It's a pretty bunch of incompetent white dudes that are in the administration right now. Why did we get defined as the people who were trying to game the system, rather than bringing talent to the system and getting things done?"

A bunch of incompetent white dudes, hey?

Insert any other group after "incompetent," and Walz's career in the Democrat Party is over. Seriously, just imagine.

Furthermore, Walz doesn't describe the Trump administration accurately. The administration is hardly made up of a bunch of white dudes, like a country club in Northeast America.

In fact, some of the most powerful people in the cabinet include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

None of them are both white and male, and they are certainly not incompetent.

In actuality, it was Kamala Harris who tried the hardest to bring white male incompetence to Washington by nominating Tampon Tim as her vice president.

Comments like these are why basketball analyst Stephen A. Smith is included in the list of potential 2028 Democratic candidates. The party is full of goons like Walz – and extremists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett.