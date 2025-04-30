Tim Walz Says He Was Picked To 'Code Talk' To White Men

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was one of the most inexplicable picks for vice president in decades, an extremely weird person and politician who made it his campaign strategy to call others weird.

Walz added nothing to the presidential ticket, other than providing yet another reminder that the Democratic Party has zero likable or influential figures. For some inexplicable reason, Walz has decided to use his time post-election loss on a "listening tour" across the country. Including at a Harvard Kennedy School forum Monday night, obviously a very representative sample of the average US voter.

At that forum, Walz did his usual spiel, but also revealed why former Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate: because they thought he could talk to white guys.

Per the New York Post, Harris chose Walz because "I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck" and "put them at ease."

Harris and her advisors apparently believed that Walz could be the "permission structure" for rural white men to choose the Democratic Party.

"I think I’ll give you pretty good stuff, but I’ll also give you 10% problematic," Walz said when asked why he wasn't more active on cable news to reach a broader audience. Probably because he couldn't stop putting his foot in his mouth every time he made public appearances.

Democrats Show How Delusional They Are With Tim Walz Pick

The fact that Harris and her crack team of advisors apparently thought Tim Walz would appeal to white guys who like football and trucks shows just how far away the modern Democratic Party is from understanding men.

Walz, remember, once played a game of Madden with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an attempt to show off his football knowledge. As terrible as that idea was, his post about it was significantly worse. In a now-deleted attempt to appeal to men, he said AOC "could run a mean pick 6." Which of course, does not make sense.

That's who they thought would appeal to white male voters. Incredible.

It's not just his demonstrable lack of awareness with football; Walz himself comes off like an actor attempting to portray a normal adult human male. He has zero charisma, zero policy accomplishments with issues that are important to men, zero relatable interests and no sense of humor. What's not to like?

Walz also said at the forum that Democrats need to do more media to reach out to men, which, if you're rooting for the Republican Party, is a spectacular idea.

The more Walz spoke, the less people liked him. Same with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Maybe 83-year-old Bernie Sanders will be the face of the party, someone who uses private jets and owns multiple expenses houses while warning about "oligarchy" and climate change.

Yes, the Democratic Party is in disarray, but who knows? Maybe Walz can run his "mean fumble recovery play" and get them back on track.