HBO Head Dismisses Trans Activist Critics Of J.K. Rowling, New ‘Harry Potter’ Series

It's hard to believe, but the head of HBO feels the need to defend himself for working with one of the most accomplished and beloved authors in literary history. All because J.K. Rowling has made it her priority to defend biological reality and common sense.

Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max Content, spoke out about Rowling's involvement in the studio's upcoming "Harry Potter" television series and was flatly dismissive of any concerns coming from people potentially upset about it. Both HBO and the cast of the upcoming series have been criticized for working with Rowling because of her positions on transgender issues and biological reality.

"The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years," Bloys said on "The Town" podcast. "We already have a show on HBO from her called ‘C.B. Strike’ that we do with the BBC. It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. ‘Harry Potter’ is not secretly being infused with anything. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter."

HBO Head Has The Correct View Of J.K. Rowling Critics

This is the only correct view to have: Rowling's political beliefs have nothing to do with the "Harry Potter" story, and if people want to argue with her, take it to social media.

And the fact that her views on transgender issues are even remotely "controversial" is damning. Activists and media outlets working tirelessly to advance their agenda have attempted to destroy the biological reality – that males are males and females are females. That's the entirety of Rowling's position; that women's spaces and competitions should be protected.

For that, a position held by at least 80% of the population, she's relentlessly attacked. As are businesses that work with her or are involved with her.

Her stories are timeless, beloved and exceptionally written and constructed. The films and theme parks have already created an exceptional legacy. And that's why transgender activists hate her; she's successful despite their efforts to bully her into silence.

Thankfully, HBO doesn't seem to be listening.