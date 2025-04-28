John Lithgow Won't Let J.K. Rowling Haters Bully Him Into Quitting ‘Harry Potter’ Role

John Lithgow is finding out just how much the far Left hates J.K. Rowling.

Lithgow is set to play the role of Albus Dumbledore in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series, based on Rowling's best-selling children's books. Recently, though, the award-winning author has caught the ire of transgender rights activists for her unwavering opposition to radical gender ideology. These activists have since called for the burning of Rowling's books and a boycott of any project with which she might be involved — including the new HBO series.

Did Lithgow realize what he was getting himself into by accepting this gig?

"No, absolutely not," he told The Times last week. "Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play. It’s an eight-year commitment, so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role."

Shortly after he picked up the role, Lithgow received a letter from the mother of a trans-identifying child, titled "An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter."

"That was the canary in the coal mine," Lithgow said. "I thought, ‘Why is this a factor at all?’ I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and I’m curious to talk to her."

When asked if the backlash made him consider ditching the role, though, Lithgow said, "Oh, heavens no."

John Lithgow Not Shaken By J.K. Rowling ‘Controversy’

Nothing Rowling has said should even be remotely controversial.

The 59-year-old tirelessly stands up for the rights of women and girls and advocates for the protection of single-sex spaces. She unapologetically supports fairness for women in sports, dignity and safety for female victims of sexual assault, and even the right of lesbians to protect themselves from predatory men in dresses who demand inclusion in their dating pool.

And despite countless attempts to cancel her, the author will serve as an executive producer on the new HBO project.

"We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance," HBO said in a statement last November. "J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement."

The Harry Potter series is set to debut on Max in 2026 and will start filming this summer.

As for Lithgow, he's currently starring in the Mark Rosenblatt play, Giant, in London. Lithgow plays Roald Dahl, a famous children's author who famously made numerous anti-Semitic comments throughout his life.

And that situation has the 79-year-old actor puzzled.

"No one complained when I agreed to play Dahl, but I’ve received so many messages about J.K. Rowling," Lithgow said. "Isn’t that odd?"

Odd, indeed.