Harry Sisson Claims Joe Biden Was Mentally Fit, Better Than Trump At '120': Tomi Lahren

It was obvious to anyone with access to the internet and a functioning sense of intellectual honesty that, throughout his first and only term, former President Joe Biden was not mentally fit to hold office. Though to be fair, he wasn't mentally fit to be running a small business, let alone the most powerful country on earth.

Biden would frequently forget names. He once asked where a dead person was during a speech. He required specific directions for standing, sitting, or walking, because he could not remember basic instructions. There were a limitless series of gaffes, mistakes, and the historic embarrassment of the Biden administration-friendly media submitting questions to his team to prepare answers for a declining president who couldn't be trusted to speak off the cuff.

His staff had to work around Biden's obvious issues, to the point where several "now the truth can be told" stories hit left-wing media outlets once he left office.

But few people are as dedicated to defending the Democratic Party's decision to prop up a failing Biden, until he was no longer politically useful, as far-left social media influencer Harry Sisson. Sisson, who frequently contradicts himself when his party needs him to, joined OutKick's "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" show this week to discuss his support for a senile president. And sure enough, he stayed committed to the bit.

Harry Sisson Defends Biden, Criticizes Trump

Tomi Lahren starts out by asking Sisson, one of Biden's fiercest defenders, how he could possibly have said that the elderly president was "at the top of his game."

"But there were definitely moments that I know that you saw where you're like, all right, I don't know if this guy's at the top of his game," Lahren said. "And you know, your party agreed because they threw him right under the bus. So looking back on it, do you think he could have served another four years as President of the United States?"

It's an obvious point; if Biden was as energetic, successful, and mentally fit as Sisson and his other media partners claimed, why did the party toss him aside within weeks of his disastrous debate performance? Sisson's answer was, well, pretty bad!

"Well, I think hindsight's 20/20," he started. "So if we would have known his cancer diagnosis, for example, before he ran for reelection, I'd probably say, no, I'd step down, you know, if you have cancer, I think go spend the rest of your life with your family and focus on treatment."

Hindsight is not 20/20 in this instance, because every honest person saw Biden repeatedly demonstrate that he had rapidly lost mental and intellectual capacity! Over and over and over again. That has nothing to do with his cancer diagnosis; it was obvious when listening to him speak, or watching him get escorted away from a function by a staffer in an Easter Bunny costume. Or forget that he shook hands with Chuck Schumer after five seconds. Or listening to him speak at fundraisers. That doesn't require some miraculous sense of foresight, it requires eyes and ears, and not getting paid by left-wing organizers to mislead people on social media.

Sisson wasn't done, saying that Biden "right now" would be better than Trump, and would be better at the age of "120" than Trump could ever be.

"But at the end of the day, Joe Biden right now would have been infinitely better than Donald Trump. And I'll always argue that, I'll stand by that. Joe Biden could be 120-years-old in my view, and he would still be better than Donald Trump at 50, 40, whatever age."

Obviously, the country does not agree with that, because Biden's vice president lost comprehensively in the 2024 election. Biden's list of foreign policy failures is endless, as countries like Russia were emboldened by his obvious frailty and weakness. His open border policy was a historic disaster, letting in millions of unvetted illegal aliens. His COVID policies and mandates were an authoritarian nightmare that proved woefully ineffective and harmful. There are no signature accomplishments from the Biden administration, unless you count causing runaway inflation with endless money printing and a ridiculous climate change spending bill, laughably labeled the "Inflation Reduction Act."

As ridiculous as his statements are, you have to hand it to Sisson for staying fully committed to the act. He's not convincing, but he at least puts his best acting foot forward to sell you on the message he doesn't actually believe. Maybe one day he won't have to try so hard.