Here's How Joe Biden's Staff Worked Around His Mental Decline

It was obvious even in the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden had already experienced some level of mental decline. It became even more obvious throughout the first years of his term, culminating in a humiliating debate against President-Elect Donald Trump in June, where he was completely lost, oblivious, and unable to complete sentences.

It's one of the great scandals in U.S. history; a sitting president completely unfit to run a lemonade stand, ostensibly making world-changing decisions. And the entire "journalism" profession couldn't have cared less because Biden belonged to the right political party.

But now that his time in office is mercifully coming to an end, the stories are starting to trickle out about how much work his handlers did to protect him, limit access, and hide his decline. Even as the entire Democratic Party leadership group knew it was happening.

The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy new investigative report on Thursday that revealed the scope of Biden's decline and how hard his team worked to try and cover it up.

Joe Biden Couldn't Remember Pre-Written Lines, Canceled Meetings

Biden's fading abilities got so bad that he required "repeated instructions" on simple directions, and the campaign even asked friends in Hollywood to try to make his voice sound better.

"At events, aides often repeated instructions to him, such as where to enter or exit a stage, that would be obvious to the average person," the story reads. "Biden’s team tapped campaign co-chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood mogul, to find a voice coach to improve the president’s fading warble."

Meetings had to be scheduled in the afternoons, as the elderly president was described as not at his best in the mornings.

"Administration officials noticed that the president became tired if meetings went long and would make mistakes," per the Journal's report. "They issued a directive to some powerful lawmakers and allies seeking one-on-one time: The exchanges should be short and focused, according to people who received the message directly from White House aides."

One aide told the Journal that a top official relayed that Biden has "good days and bad days," after canceling a meeting due to a "bad day."

Some top Democrat politicians even went on the record to say that they'd either never spoken to Biden or had only one brief phone conversation. Even after they warned that administration policies, such as the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, were not going to be successful.

Sen. Joe Manchin said that Biden "lacked stamina and heavily relied on his staff" during meetings.

"I just thought that maybe the president just lost that fight," Manchin told the Journal. "The ability to continue to stay on, just grind it, grind it, grind it."

"Manchin noticed that Biden’s staff played a much bigger role driving his agenda than he had experienced in other administrations," the story continues.

In his four years in office, Biden's held just nine cabinet meetings. Donald Trump held 25, Barack Obama 19 in his first term. Many of those cabinet secretaries saw their access and conversations diminish over time as Biden's decline worsened.

During his prep for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur over his handling of classified documents, "He couldn’t recall lines that his team had previously discussed with him," per a Journal source.

Even big Biden donors noticed that he was too far gone for even basic functions. At events, donors were asked to submit questions ahead of time, so Biden would then be able to respond with prepared answers.

"At some events, the Biden campaign printed the pre-approved questions on notecards and then gave donors the cards to read the questions," the report says. "Even with all these steps, Biden made flubs, which confounded the donors who knew that Biden had the questions ahead of time."

Staff stepped in to protect him when he appeared lost or confused, which was often.

This story is a monstrous national scandal, or should be. And it would be if Biden weren't protected by the (D)ifferent treatment given to politicians who share his ideology. Historians, were they intellectually honest, would acknowledge that this was an unacceptable breach of public trust. That Democrats damaged the country by not openly discussing what they saw and the dangers Biden's mental decline posed.

But they put party over country, and were complicit in the administration's disastrous cover-up. At least they were punished for it with a monumental defeat in the 2024 election. Lord knows the media will never punish them for anything.