FDA Approves New Boosters Based On Nonexistent 'Emergency'

The COVID pandemic "emergency" officially ended well over a year ago, in May 2023.

Few sane, rational adults still think of COVID as an "emergency;" the pandemic was over long before the official declaration. Unfortunately however, it seems that sane, rational adults are in vanishingly small supply at one of the country's most important institutions.

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that it had "approved and granted emergency use authorization for updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (2024-2025 formula) to include a monovalent (single) component that corresponds to the Omicron variant KP.2 strain of SARS-CoV-2."

It's unclear what emergency the FDA could be referencing to justify an emergency authorization. Because there certainly is no COVID emergency in late-2024.

The announcement continued, with blatant disinformation meant to mislead readers: "The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been updated with this formula to more closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death."

There is no scientific evidence or data that these monovalent boosters will be more effective against hospitalization and death than any other vaccination dose. Because they never studied it.

COVID Vaccine Boosters Play Catch Up With Disappearing Variants

As far back as January 2023, one of the FDA's vaccine advisors admitted that there was no evidence updated boosters would provide increased protection against COVID.

READ: FDA Advisor And Vaccine Expert Says There's 'No Evidence' New Boosters Are Better

That was three or four booster doses ago.

This year's updated boosters are once again targeted to a variant that is effectively no longer circulating. As the FDA's post says, it's supposed to provide increased protection against the KP.2 COVID strain. Except the most common currently circulating strain is KP.3.1.1. KP.3 is second, and LB.1 is third. The most common strains are part of the FLiRT variant, not Omicron.

This booster is targeted to a variant and strain that are no longer relevant. They were approved and authorized based on an emergency that no longer exists. And they are promoted with claims that are entirely unproven. Par for the course for how regulatory agencies have treated COVID policies.

Dr. Peter Marks, who previously rushed the initial COVID vaccine approvals through because he was concerned about rising COVID cases, spread more misinformation as part of the FDA announcement on Thursday.

"Vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of COVID-19 prevention," Marks, now director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the statement.

But we have no evidence to suggest that these boosters will prevent COVID-19. The original vaccines didn't prevent COVID. None of that's stopped the FDA from making that claim, however.

Marks, who also admitted that clearing the path for vaccine mandates was a top consideration in 2021, is just one of the many administrators whose fervor for COVID vaccination has caused immense harm. Mandates continue, even in 2024. Including quite literally at the very top of the political food chain.

READ: Kamala Harris Has COVID Vaccine Mandate For Campaign Employees

They continue because extremists like Marks refuse to admit they were wrong, refuse to demand evidence, and ignore side effect discussions. These latest doses were once again authorized for children down to six months old. What possible value is there in giving a six-month-old baby a COVID booster dose targeted to a variant that's no longer circulating?

The FDA has no answer. The CDC has no answer. There's no consideration for natural immunity, which the overwhelming majority of the country has. There's no answer for why people like Anthony Fauci who are religiously "up-to-date" on his boosters, continue to test positive.

Our COVID response broke so many things, chief among them trust in the "experts." The FDA keeps showing why it'll likely never return.