'Experts' Apparently Aren't Done Disgracing Themselves On COVID

American Academy of Pediatrics breaks with most developed countries on child vaccination policy

You thought they were done? They're never done.

The public health community, the scientists, the medical "experts" started down this path in 2020, abandoning their commitment to supposed evidence-based policy in favor of open advocacy for specific, politically-motivated positions.

That dynamic reared its ugly head repeatedly. For example, when those public health "experts" forcefully criticized anti-lockdown protests as too dangerous to be tolerated during a pandemic. Then turned around and just a few short months later, celebrated protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The list of "mistakes" made by the medical profession and their associations was so long and prolific that their actions undoubtedly led to the erosion of trust in public health, science, and "expertise" at large. To the point where trust has declined so substantially that outsiders like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have risen to prominence under the second Trump administration at the Department of Health and Human Services.

After years of seeing that trust erode and their credibility diminished, you'd assume that the individuals and organizations most affected would see the importance of reform. Of apologizing. And of changing their ways from the open activism of the pandemic era. You'd think. And you'd be wrong.

Medical Association Disgraces Itself Yet Again With COVID Recommendations

One of the biggest and most important changes to public health recommendations under the new presidential administration has been the end of the recommendation that children above the age of six months receive COVID vaccines.

This recommendation, enacted in 2021 by the CDC based on, well, quite literally nothing. There was no evidence suggesting that young children were at a significant risk from COVID complications. In fact, overwhelming data had shown that it was the exact opposite. European countries eschewed such recommendations, correctly identifying that children were at vanishingly small risk, making any potential benefits negligible compared to potential side effects.

Still, recommendations in the US continued, thanks to the CDC and Anthony Fauci. Now that the government has finally moved to a science and evidence-based approach, and away from the Fauci doctrine, you'd assume that outside health agencies or medical associations would be relieved that they could finally move away from guidelines that served as an international and historic embarrassment.

But that assumption would be based on the incorrect belief that scientific and medical associations care about science or data.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the largest association of professional pediatric doctors in the country, announced this week that they would not follow the Trump administration's recommendation that young children do not receive COVID vaccines. This decision, which is not backed by science, was made likely because the AAP was humiliated by federal government agencies disagreeing with their policy.

Again, the government's position, that young children don't need COVID vaccines, is one shared by almost every single major developed country on earth. The AAP is going against that, because it disagrees with the political party of the current administration. This should be a national scandal, but instead, most online "experts" and their media partners have openly supported the AAP.

Here's a few examples of other country's policies:

Belgium - Routine COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended for healthy children

Spain - Healthy toddlers are not recommended to get COVID vaccines

France - Not recommended unless there are significant comorbidities

Germany - Not recommended without increased risk of severe COVID-19

Portugal - Healthy children not recommended to get COVID vaccines

UK - Not recommended for healthy children

Sweden - Not recommended for any under 18 without clinical assessment showing increased risk

Denmark - Children under 5 only offered COVID vaccine after pediatric specialist assessment and confirmation of risk

Switzerland - Not recommended for healthy children

Norway - Not recommended for healthy children

Finland - Not recommended for healthy children

Who's the outlier in the international community in 2025? The American Academy of Pediatrics. And how can we say that this recommendation was made for political purposes? Because they've done it before.

While many countries in Europe were opening schools, or in Sweden's case, had never closed them, the AAP said that it was vitally important to get children back into classrooms. Guidelines issued by the organization in late June 2020 said that they strongly encouraged "having students physically present in schools."

Literally just a week later, the Trump administration said much the same thing, telling local leaders to get schools open for fall. Three days after, the pediatric association walked back their guidelines.

From saying local leaders "should start with a goal of having students physically present in school," on June 30, to a new statement saying "Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics" on July 10.

Then proceeding to advocate for specific political policies and unnecessary spending on useless classroom policies.

"Reopening schools in a way that maximizes safety, learning, and the well-being of children, teachers, and staff will clearly require substantial new investments in our schools and campuses," the AAP statement reads. "We call on Congress and the administration to provide the federal resources needed to ensure that inadequate funding does not stand in the way of safely educating and caring for children in our schools. Withholding funding from schools that do not open in person fulltime would be a misguided approach, putting already financially strapped schools in an impossible position that would threaten the health of students and teachers."

So don't make decisions based on politics, unless it's political positions that we support. Oh, and policies should be guided by evidence, which is why we said schools should be open a week ago. But now that someone we don't like has agreed, we've changed our tune completely.

That's exactly what they're doing now. But Secretary Kennedy did not take the AAP's continued scientific abandonment lying down.

Kennedy posted on X a screenshot from its website of the top corporate donors to the American Academy of Pediatrics, and what do you know? Turns out Pfizer and Moderna are on there.

As are other pharmaceutical companies like Merck and Sanofi.

Given there's no scientific justification for demanding infants and toddlers get COVID vaccines, it's reasonable to say that the only realistic explanation for its advocacy is due to relationships with the manufacturers of those vaccines. There's no evidence-based reasoning here, because if there were, even just one of the similar European countries would follow the AAP's lead. There's none.

Hilariously, the AAP's contradictory guidance came after it said that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was no longer credible due to the replacement of the previous members who made the initial, unsupported recommendation.

But it said earlier this year that it'd "continue to publish its own evidence-based recommendations and schedules."

There is, of course, no evidence to support giving healthy six-month-old babies COVID vaccines. Put simply, the AAP has demonstrated yet again why it can no longer be taken seriously. That's a dangerous position for a medical association to put itself in. It might have other guidance and guidelines that make sense and offer quality advice for parents to follow. But how can anyone trust the AAP, knowing how is has acted with schools and COVID vaccines?

Here's the full list showing how extreme they are.

Country Who’s recommended at ≥6 months Exact wording (official) Source Germany Children ≥6 months with underlying conditions "…persons with relevant underlying diseases aged 6 months and over." (rki.de) (rki.de) France 6 months–4 years at risk (and those living with immunocompromised) "Priority is to children at risk of severe disease for COVID-19 vaccination" (Haute Autorité de Santé) (Haute Autorité de Santé, Ministère du Travail) Italy Programme includes 6 m–4 y; used for those who need primary series (typically high-risk) "For children 6 months–4 years with risk conditions… following paediatric evaluation." (Ministry of Health) Spain Prioritised for ≥6 m with risk conditions (and household contacts) "COVID-19 vaccination in children under 5: only for risk groups and specific circumstances." (Ministerio de Sanidad) Netherlands 6 m–17 y in medical risk groups (on specialist referral) "Children… aged 6 months to 17 years… in medical risk groups… may be referred." (RIVM) Belgium Recommended for children with underlying conditions "Priority groups… national recommendations via the Superior Health Council; offer directed to risk groups." (Sciensano Covid-19, Belgium Health) Ireland 6 m–4 y with high-risk health conditions "…recommended… for children aged 6 months to 4 years who have a health condition…" (HSE.ie) United Kingdom Under-5s only if in clinical risk groups "…does not currently advise… vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years who are not in a clinical risk group." (GOV.UK) Sweden Children <18 only if increased risk (after medical assessment) "Children under 18… are recommended… if they are at increased risk… upon individual medical assessment." (Folkhälsomyndigheten) Norway Generally not needed; some high-risk children may benefit "Very few children… need a vaccine… some children with a serious underlying condition may benefit…" (Folkehelseinstituttet) Finland Not for all children; individual assessment for some "THL does not recommend COVID vaccines for all children… some children may benefit." (THL) Denmark Very few children need seasonal vaccine; paediatric assessment "Very few children need seasonal vaccination…" (with paediatric assessment) (Sundhedsstyrelsen) Austria Generally for ≥5; for 6 m–<5 y only if at increased risk "From the completed 6th month of life, a single dose is possible… only recommended for children with risk factors." (sozialministerium.gv.at) Portugal 6 m–4 y with moderate/severe immunosuppression; primary series for 6 m–4 y with risk conditions; seasonal booster may be offered case-by-case in analogous high-risk situations "People aged 6 months–4 years with moderate or severe immunosuppression (Annex I, Table 6)." and "6 months–4 years: 3 doses … for people with risk conditions listed in Annex I, Table 5." and "The seasonal booster may be offered to children aged 6 months–4 years in other clinically justified individual circumstances analogous to risk conditions for severe COVID-19." (sns.gov.pt) Switzerland Only for children 6 m–<16 y with severe immunodeficiency (and specific post–stem-cell transplant scenarios) "Vaccination of children aged 6 months to under 16 against COVID-19 is recommended only in the case of severe immunodeficiency … Children/adolescents with severe immunodeficiency aged 6 months to under 16 who are not yet vaccinated: 3 doses." Swiss Vaccination Plan 2025 — March 2025 edition (FOPH/OFSP/BAG).

Apparently the AAP is devoted to shredding the last remaining shreds of its credibility. It's working.