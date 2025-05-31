COVID Vaccines For Children Carry Significant Risks, Few Benefits

A massive study from a team of exceptionally credentialed researchers has once again confirmed that the push to give COVID vaccines to children during the pandemic carried huge risks. With extraordinarily few benefits, particularly to healthy children.

This new study, with researchers from the University of Oxford, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of Bristol, and the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, is yet another example of how "experts" misled the public, for years, about the importance of COVID vaccines for younger age groups. Particularly Dr. Anthony Fauci and the former heads of the CDC and FDA.

That misdirection continues today, even after the new administration altered its COVID vaccine recommendations.

READ: There's Finally Been A Major Change in COVID Vaccine Recommendations In The US

After that announcement, Dr. Paul Offit, an FDA vaccine advisory committee member, went on a media tour lamenting that this change would lead to fewer children receiving COVID vaccines.

Apparently, and unsurprisingly, he was unaware of what the evidence actually shows.

New NHS-Approved Study Confirms COVID Vaccines Had Virtually No Benefits

The study, published with the approval of the National Health Service in England, used observational data gathered from the OpenSAFELY-TPP database on adolescents from age 12-15 and 5-11. The data was first used to compare individuals receiving their first COVID vaccination dose to those who were unvaccinated. They were then additionally used to make comparisons between those who'd received two doses and just one.

Comparison groups were matched based on age, sex, region and other "important characteristics."

Study outcomes were then determined using positive SARS-CoV-2 tests for adolescents, emergency room visits, hospitalization with COVID-19, admission to critical care with COVID-19 and death.

Thanks to using the NHS database, the study looked at one million children in England who fit the criteria. So what did they find about the efficacy of COVID vaccines?

Well, as just one measure, there was quite literally zero benefit whatsoever in reducing the risk of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Zero. After 15 weeks, the incidence rate between unvaccinated and single-vaccine-dose adolescents was nearly identical.

Remember how the "experts" and their media partners spent months, if not years, acting as if getting vaccinated would prevent infection and transmission among children? That parents getting their kids vaccinated would protect their grandparents by stopping the risk of passing the virus on to them? Turns out that was, once again, a complete fabrication.

Another key takeaway from this study?

The risk of severe outcomes from COVID for kids was virtually nonexistent.

As the researchers write, it wasn't possible to calculate the "incidence rate ratio (IRR)" because COVID outcomes were "too rare."

"Amongst 283,422 previously unvaccinated children and 132,462 children who had received a first vaccine dose, COVID-19-related outcomes were too rare to allow IRRs to be estimated precisely," the study says.

In fact, emergency room visits and unplanned hospitalizations were "slightly higher" among children who'd received the first vaccination dose relative to unvaccinated kids. Though the rates were "slightly lower" among those who had a second vaccination dose.

To illustrate how rare severe outcomes were for children as a result of COVID-19, in a massive subsection of studied children, those who had one dose or were unvaccinated, there were fewer than seven total "COVID-19 related critical care admissions." Fewer than seven, with the exact number redacted for privacy. Out of nearly half a million children, 1-6 critical care admission with COVID-19. Which also doesn't account for however many of those 1-6 were there to be treated for something else while happening to have incidental positive tests.

Additionally, there were, among nearly a million children, also, thankfully, zero deaths. Nearly one million children studied. Zero deaths. What were COVID vaccines even hoping to prevent?

This study also doesn't account for different underlying health conditions; as has often been established, there can be a healthy vaccinee bias that disproportionately impacts results. Still, per the study, the difference between emergency room attendance after 20-weeks between single-dose vaccinees and unvaccinated children was essentially half a hospitalization per 10,000. Not exactly worth terrifying parents over, is it?

With such marginal benefits, if any, the side effect profile becomes even more important. And, as expected, this study confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis were only present in the vaccinated groups.

Yet another "expert" talking point goes to die. For months, if not years, even after acknowledging that myocarditis could result from COVID vaccination, they repeated the line that myocarditis was more likely to occur from COVID infection than vaccination. Ignoring that everyone would, at some point, have a COVID infection anyway.

But in this massive cohort group, with hundreds of thousands of medical records examined, the only children who had myocarditis or pericarditis were vaccinated.

"Among both adolescents and children, myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups, with rates of 27 and 10 cases/million after first and second doses respectively."

And while the overall number was low, more than half of those who did have myocarditis were admitted to the hospital as a result. Again, when the risks from COVID are so low, as has been established previously, and confirmed in this study, any potential for side effects tilts the risk-benefit analysis significantly.

The risk of severe COVID outcomes for children is astronomically low as a whole, and virtually nonexistent for healthy kids. By extension, there can be almost no benefit from COVID vaccines, because there's almost nothing to prevent. And any potential side effect from infection is present regardless, because the vaccines are useless at preventing children from being infected.

Myocarditis though? That exists. It frequently requires hospitalization, even if it resolves successfully.

Simply, pushing COVID vaccines on adolescents and children was an unacceptable risk, with little reward. It was one of many inexcusable "expert" obsessions, one that could quite easily have led to more harm than good. Especially in the United States, where those aged six months and up were recommended to receive COVID vaccines. Yet another "mistake."