Elon Musk To 'The Five' on Tesla Attacks: We Know Who Is Behind Them, And Are Coming For Them

Elon Musk says he knows who is behind the Tesla attacks and is coming for them.

"What we actually have to get to are the people who are organizing and paying for these attacks and protests," Musk said during an appearance on "The Five" on Tuesday.

"That's who we really need to go after, because the people that were actually throwing the Molotov cocktails — they're the foot soldiers, but we need to go after the generals."

For more than a month, left-wing rioters have targeted Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations in protest of efforts by Musk and DOGE to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse on the federal level.

Damn him.

The attacks on Tesla intensified over the weekend as the decentralized movement known as "Tesla Takedown" planned a "Global Day of Action" targeting more than 500 Tesla locations worldwide. Perhaps the attacks were in response to Musk rescuing two astronauts from space?

"The president has made it very clear that we're going to go after those that are paying and organizing these violent attacks, and Attorney General Bondi has said the same thing. I believe that that is exactly what will happen," Musk continued.

When asked if he knew who was behind the attacks, as in the "generals," he responded, "We do."

FBI Director Kash Patel also announced the launch of a task force to investigate attacks on Tesla owners.

Meanwhile, the press and members of the Democrat Party continue to spread incendiary rhetoric likening Musk to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. You can read our column about the American Left's newfound tolerance for violence here .

Put simply, they can't cancel Elon Musk or threaten his bottom line. They can only hate him. Hate is the only power they have. That and the violence that ensues.