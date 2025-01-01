Elon Musk Confirms Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Not Accidental

It's been a devastating, tragic New Year's Day to start 2025. A deadly terrorist attack rocked New Orleans, with a now-deceased suspect flying an ISIS flag on the back of a rented Ford truck ramming through a crowded Bourbon Street.

Then, just a few hours later, a Tesla Cybertruck appeared to explode outside an entrance to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Videos immediately circulated on social media, with surveillance footage showing the moment that the back of the truck exploded.

While law enforcement said only that it was investigating a fire outside the Trump hotel, Tesla head Elon Musk has now confirmed that the explosion was intentionally set, and not a car fault.

"We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk posted on X.

"All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion."

Scary Scenes Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas

Another social media user, with the name "kaaaassuu" posted on X that they were just inside the door at the Trump Hotel when the truck exploded. The fire could still be seen burning outside the entrance.

Eric Trump issued a statement on X as well, saying "Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochere of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism."

It's not clear at this time whether the explosion was an attempted attack on the Trump Hotel, or an accidental explosion. The driver of the truck died, per local authorities, and seven others were injured. It's also been reported that the Cybertruck was rented on the peer-to-peer car rental app Turo. Musk himself suggested that it was "likely to be an act of terrorism."

The fact that Musk confirmed that the truck itself was not the reason for the explosion does suggest that there was some level of intent involved. Though investigations are still ongoing, with hopefully more definitive answers coming.

Given the obvious symbolism considering Musk's alignment with Trump and his incoming administration, reactions on the left have been predictably grotesque.

