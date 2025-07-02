Elie Mystal Tells Joy Reid He Wants The World To Sanction United States For Bombing Iran

“Joy, I’ve argued — and I don’t say this lightly — but our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage."

Elie Mystal, the guy who looks like a Q-tip, hadn't been heard from much of late. He lost his biggest platform as a contributor on the day MSNBC fired Joy Reid. But with Reid back (sort of) on YouTube, she and Mystal caught up for a chat about this country and beyond.

During the discussion, Mystal declared the United States the chief villain on the international stage and urged foreign nations to impose sanctions on us immediately.

"Joy, I’ve argued — and I don’t say this lightly — but our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace to not only free people everywhere, but we are a menace to peaceful people everywhere at this point," he said, referencing President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites.

See, he looks like a Q-tip.

"And I’m not even gonna say that we’ve only been a menace for the past three or four months, right?" he continued.

"Like when does the international community decide that enough is enough? I know we’re rich. I know we’ve got a lot of money. I know that people want to buy things from our country because we’re rich, or want to sell things to our country because we are rich. But at some point the international community has to stand up to us because we are a bad guy on the world stage, right? And so we should be sanctioned. We should be (sanctioned) and rebuked."

Notice Reid didn't provide any pushback.

Still, Mystal has some work to do if he wants to top John Cusack's response to the bombing of Iran. This week, the actor said he supports the idea of Iran obtaining a nuke to protect the Middle East from the United States and Israel.

"Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon- and they should get one - it’s the only way to deter US and Israel from bombing every country in Middle East," he said on X

Elie Mystal calls for countries to sanction the U.S.

Mystal is one of the most deranged and hateful people in all of media. He's up there with Taylor Lorenz, Keith Olbermann, and, of course, Joy Reid.

He once appeared on "The View" and campaigned for all laws before 1965 to be ruled null and void. "Why should I give a f**k about some law that some old white man passed in the 1920s?" he asked.

In other words, he wants the U.S. Constitution to be ruled invalid. In fact, he referred to the Constitution as a "racist document" in 2022 during an appearance on C-SPAN.

Around the same time, he wished death upon Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito following reports that several white passengers had died on a sunken tourist submersible.

"Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic," he said.

See, deranged.