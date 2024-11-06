Early Look At 2028 Election Betting Odds: Bobby Burack

The betting market was one of the biggest winners of election night, successfully predicting states more accurately than the public polls again. And while we celebrate Donald Trump's victory, we took a peek at the lines for president in 2028.

Bookies.com released the following odds and probabilities on Wednesday morning:

JD Vance (R) | +450 (18.2%) Gavin Newsom (D) | +575 (14.8%) Ron DeSantis (R) | +700 (12.5%) Michelle Obama (D) | +950 (9.5%) Josh Shapiro (D) | +1000 (9.1%) Kamala Harris (D) |+1200 (7.7%) Andy Beshear (D) | +1200 (7.7%) Nikki Haley (R) | +1200 (7.7%) Vivek Ramaswamy (R) | +1300 (7.1%) Wes Moore (D) | +1700 (5.6%) Tom Cotton (R) | +2000 (4.8%) Glenn Youngkin (R) | +2500 (3.9%) Aaron Rodgers (I) | +3000 (3.2%) Dwayne Johnson (D) | +3500 (2.8%) Mark Cuban (D) | +3500 (2.8%) The Field | +2000 (4.8)

Yikes, No. 15.

So, the early money projects a JD Vance vs. Gavin Newsom 2028 election. We can't argue with that.

Trump's victory signaled the end of the old Republican Party. If Trump's second term goes as well as we expect, the neocons are not going to take over in 2028.

Bad news for Nikki Haley.

At just 40 years old, Vance is primed to be the natural successor of the MAGA movement with American First policies, anti-establishment tendencies, strong borders, and desires to end seemingly never-ending wars.

Elsewhere, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is ranked too high. Unless the left drastically changes its opinion on Jews in four years, the party will not elect a Jew. Hence, Harris chose Tim Walz over Shapiro as her running mate.

Speaking of Tampon Tim, he didn't crack the top 16.

Kamala Harris is also ranked too high at sixth. The dirty little secret about Kamala Harris is that very few people like Kamala Harris. There's a reason she bowed out of the 2020 primary before January.

Unless the party chieftains install her as the nominee again, she's not winning the nomination.

Unfortunately, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is the obvious omission. The Lockdown Lady is quite popular within the party and rumors that she would run in 2028 started not long after the 2022 midterms, during which she won re-election.

But the 2028 presidential election is 1,462 days away. So, we won't go much deeper.

Let us know @OutKick on whom you'd bet on today.