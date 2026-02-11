DP World Tour Spearhead Extensively Named In Epstein Files, Allegedly Linked To Torture Video And Trafficking

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem is mentioned extensively in the Epstein Files, with his full name appearing a total of 334 times across the full data set that has been released to the public. Many may not recognize Bin Sulayem's name, but it turns out that golf fans in particular have seen the man's face on countless occasions, oftentimes standing next to some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Bin Sulayem has also been photographed with Jeffrey Epstein, and newly released Justice Department records indicate that he exchanged sexually explicit messages, images, and an alleged back-and-forth about a "torture video" with the now-dead convicted felon.

Bin Sulayem, who has an estimated net worth of $8 billion, is the chairman and CEO of DP World, the multinational logistics company based in Dubai, and was a key player in having DP World take over as the title sponsor of the then European Tour. The company invested $400 million to have the tour renamed to the DP World Tour in November 2021.

Bin Sulayem's direct ties to the tour go back much further, however, as he was specifically thanked by the then European Tour CEO George O'Grady in 2015 after the tour extended its partnership for the DP World Tour Championship.

"We thank His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem for his personal vision and we look forward to working with him and all his staff as we continue to make the DP World Tour Championship a fitting end to The European Tour season," O'Grady said over a decade ago.

Since then, Bin Sulayem has routinely been a part of the trophy presentation at the DP World Tour Championship, and just last year stood alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the event, and Rory McIlroy, who captured his seventh season-long Race to Dubai honor.

While the Epstein Files contain countless disturbing images, videos, and statements, sent to and from Epstein, an email containing the statement "I loved the torture video" stands out.

Epstein was the sender of the April 24, 2009 email that read "where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video." The receiver of the email was redacted when the DOJ released millions of files on January 30, but on February 10, Bin Sulayem was identified as the person Epstein sent the email to. The word "torture" is found 517 times in the released Epstein Files.

Bin Sulayem is one of the "six wealthy, powerful men" who initially had their names redacted before being unmasked on Tuesday. Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, Nocla Caputo, and Leslie Wexner were the other five individuals named by U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna on the House floor, where members of Congress are legally protected from the threat of defamation. Rep. Khanna, along with Rep. Thomas Massie pushed for the release of the originally redacted names.

Epstein's email to Bin Sulayem citing a "torture video" was sent while Epstein was serving an 18-month sentence in Florida, but was allowed work release. Released files show that Bin Sulayem exchanged emails with Epstein for over 10 years after the convicted felon was sent to jail in 2008 after pleading guilty to one count of "Felony Solicitation of Prostitution" and one count of "Procuring Person under 18 for Prostitution."

A November 2013 email sent from Bin Sulayem to Epstein read as follows: "By the way the Ukrainian and the Moldavian arrived Big dissapointment the Moldavian is not as attractive as the picture while the Ukrainian is very beautiful."

Julie K. Brown of the Miami Herald shared on X that she knows of two survivors who say they were trafficked by Epstein to this Sultan.

Bin Sulayem bragged in a September 2015 email about a foreign exchange student, writing, "She got engaged but now she back with me … The best sex I ever had amazing body."

Bin Sulayem discussed in numerous emails about visiting Little St. James, Epstein’s private Caribbean island that federal prosecutors alleged was used for sex trafficking. Bloomberg News reports that Bin Sulayem played a role in Epstein acquiring the island.

Epstein was blocked from buying Great St. James because of his 2008 conviction, which is when a Virgin Islands–registered company that listed Bin Sulayem as its beneficial owner purchased it in 2016.

Bin Sulayem has not been convicted of any crimes in connection to Epstein.