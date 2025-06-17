DoorDash Driver Claims She Saw Bryan Kohberger At Idaho Murders Scene

Drivers claims she was delivering food to murder victim Xana Kernodle and saw murder suspect parked next to her.

A DoorDash driver says she made a delivery to the home of the four Idaho University students killed in 2022 just minutes before the stabbings occurred. She also claims to have witnessed murder suspect Bryan Kohberger at the scene.

According to a report from the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday, the driver is a 44-year-old woman from Moscow, Idaho, who claimed knowledge of the murder case during a DUI arrest last year.

"I have to testify in a big murder case here... because I'm the DoorDash driver, so yeah," the woman said while purportedly in custody at the Pullman Police Station, as seen in the video posted below.

An officer asks which case.

"The murder case with the college girls," she says. "I'm the DoorDash driver. I saw Bryan [Kohberger] there. I parked right next to him."

How credible the woman is remains a question. For one, she is not named in the redacted court documents related to the case.

That said, Fox News Digital previously reported that police sought information from DoorDash during their investigation. Fox also reported that murder victim Xana Kernodle received a delivery less than 10 minutes before the attack, which happened just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022.

Last month, NBC's Dateline reported that the suspected murderer's vehicle was seen in the area for over an hour before finally parking near the home of the four students. So, the possibility that the driver who delivered to Kernodle had been in the vicinity of the killer is high.

According to Dateline's understanding of the events, the killer entered the home with the intention of killing only Madison Mogen. But, instead, he came across Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin as well.

In May, "Dateline" released the following timeline of the events on the night of the murders, as sources explained:

4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house

Between 4 and 4:17: time of murders

4:19: Roommate calls three victims; no one answers

4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside the house

4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers

4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves, 'Pls answer'

10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers

11:39: Roommate calls her father

12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone

Per the police affidavit, the evidence against Kohberger includes a knife sheath found at the scene containing his DNA and matching the murder weapon.

It's unclear if any other people plan to testify at Kohberger's trial in August.

A judge entered not-guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf at his arraignment in May 2023. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary. He could face the death penalty by firing squad if convicted.