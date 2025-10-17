Don Lemon Tells 'Black, Brown Americans' to Buy Guns in Case ICE Shows Up

Former CNN host Don Lemon is now encouraging black and brown Americans to arm themselves in case Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents show up at their doors.

"If you believe in the Second Amendment, if you believe in the Constitution, black people, brown people of all stripes, whether you’re an Indian American or a Mexican American or whoever you are: go out in your place where you live and get a gun legally. Get a license to carry legally," Lemon said this week on The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali podcast.

"Because when you have people knocking on your door and taking you away without due process as a citizen, isn’t that what the Second Amendment was written for?"

Huh?

Lemon later claimed he wasn’t "condoning or promoting violence," but said he was tired of "the niceties" while ICE agents were "rounding people up off the street without due process" and "sending them off to a gulag." He added that he hoped his comments would "knock some sense" into members of the Trump administration.

While there’s nothing wrong with Americans arming themselves legally, Lemon’s comments are not nearly as benign as he claims. The premise of his rant—that ICE is targeting all black and brown Americans—is simply false. ICE targets one group: people living in the United States illegally.

Legal black and brown citizens, just like legal white residents, are not in danger of Trump sending agents to their front doors.

Lemon is gaslighting and inciting hate. Sensing how flimsy his argument sounded, Lemon pivoted to say "nobody is illegal."

"It is a misdemeanor to cross the border. Now, if you do it a number of times, then it becomes something else. But… there’s nowhere near the level of criminality, we have degrees of criminality in this country, and what Donald Trump did is at the highest level of criminality, except for taking someone’s life, and someone who is crossing the border is nowhere near that," he said.

Actually, by definition, many people are illegal.

This latest iteration of Don Lemon is even more divisive than the one that failed at CNN – if you can believe that. Since his public fallout with Elon Musk, Lemon has fully embraced far-left, racially charged talking points. Just last month, he warned listeners that white men are "broken" and turning to "violence."

"So, let’s say it plain right here, okay? White men, something is broken. Something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change, is violence," Lemon said. "Are you listening to me? I hope I’m saying it loud enough for the people in the back. Something is cracked deep inside when so many of you believe the answer to fear, to loss, to change is violence."

It’s telling that Lemon, who is married to a white man, chose to single out white men, even though FBI data show black men are far more likely to commit violent acts.

The grift is strong.