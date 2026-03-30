Justice Department Sues Minnesota Over Title IX Violations In Girls' Sports

The DOJ says Minnesota's policies force girls to compete against biological males and violate federal protections under Title IX.

The U.S. Department of Justice is officially taking Minnesota to court.

The DOJ announced on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against the state, arguing its policies allowing trans-identifying males to compete in girls' sports violate Title IX and discriminates against female athletes.

According to the complaint, the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) have been "requiring girls to compete against boys in athletic competitions that are designated exclusively for girls and allowing boys to invade intimate spaces designated exclusively for girls, such as multi-person locker rooms and bathrooms."

The DOJ was very clear about the stakes.

"In open defiance of Title IX's anti-discrimination protections, Minnesota’s policies and practices create unfair competition, deny girls equal athletic opportunities, and expose girls to a hostile educational environment with heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm," the complaint states.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, damages and compliance measures. It comes with serious financial implications, too. Minnesota receives more than $3 billion annually in federal education funding, which is contingent on complying with Title IX.

"The Trump Administration does not tolerate flawed state policies that ignore biological reality and unfairly undermine girls on the playing field," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

A Fight That's Been Building In Minnesota

Minnesota has been one of the most high-profile battlegrounds in the national fight over women's sports, largely because of its policy allowing athletes to compete based on gender identity.

As OutKick previously reported, the state permits changes to birth certificates with a doctor's note or court order, creating a loophole that allows biological males to qualify for girls' sports without ever disclosing their true sex.

That policy played out in real time during the girls' high school softball season, where a trans-identifying male pitcher dominated opponents en route to a 2025 state championship. The tournament drew national attention and sparked outrage from both parents and players.

EXCLUSIVE: After Being Forced To Compete With A Male Athlete, This Minnesota Softball Player Is Fighting Back

The DOJ lawsuit references the broader issue, arguing Minnesota ignored "undeniable physiological differences between male and female athletes" while continuing to enforce its policies.

Federal officials say they attempted to resolve the issue before filing suit.

According to the complaint, "multiple attempts" were made to obtain voluntary compliance, but those efforts failed.

The lawsuit also comes as the country awaits a decision from the Supreme Court on whether states can enforce sex-based protections in women's sports — a ruling that could ultimately determine how far federal law goes in cases like this one.