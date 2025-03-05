Disney Show Now Has Christian Character After Dropping Transgender Storyline

The vibe shift, as they say, is very, very real. Disney being one of the prime examples.

For years, Disney and its associated companies reorganized themselves into progressive propaganda factories. "Ladies and gentlemen" at Disneyland and Walt Disney World became "friends," to avoid offending the many, many non-binary park visitors.

Film release after film release injected unnecessary messages, often into children's movies. But things began to change after the 2024 election, with Donald Trump's victory sending a message to entertainment companies that the era of one-sided pandering was finally ending.

As just one example, Disney dropped a storyline from an upcoming Disney+ series produced by Pixar Animation Studios that would have incorporated a transgender character in a children's TV series.

With the show, called "Win or Lose," now available, it turns out Disney didn't just remove the trans character, it also incorporated a Christian one. Well, well, well!

Disney Adding Christian Character A Major Shift For Progressive Company

The "Win or Lose" series is based on the "Inside Out" movie franchise, following a middle school softball team named the Pickles. Each of the eight episodes focuses on a different player from the team, with the first, entitled "Coach's Kid," centering on a character named Laurie.

Laurie, in one of the first scenes of the series, is shown praying, starting with "heavenly Father."

It's the first openly Christian character in a Disney project in nearly two decades. About time.

The fact that Disney felt the need to completely avoid the most practiced religion in the United States shows how completely they'd abandoned the company they used to be. Christianity, or any religion for that matter, doesn't need to be mentioned as part of a character's story or arc if it doesn't need to be.

But what are the odds that it would never come up in any of their projects for nearly 20 years? Especially when Disney's focused so heavily on virtually every other characteristic or trait as a substitute for character building and storytelling?

It's likely that Disney didn't directly replace a storyline about a transgender child, which is, of course, absurd, with one about a Christian child. But the fact that one's in the series and the other isn't is a clear indication Disney's figured out which way the cultural winds are blowing. And it ain't left.