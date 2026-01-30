Bob Iger Will Be Leaving Disney Early, After Disastrous Tenure As CEO

'Snow White' remake became one of biggest Hollywood bombs in history while Disney stock has wildly underperformed S&P 500 since his return.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger returned to the helm of the world's largest entertainment company in late 2022. Iger's return was supposed to help fix Disney, after a short, tumultuous tenure for former CEO Bob Chapek.

Iger was going to be the adult in the room, bring stability, a return to form, and shore up investor confidence in Disney stock. Fast-forward three plus years, and none of that's panned out the way the company's board, or outside supporters, had hoped. Iger's made a series of missteps that put the company on a shaky financial path.

Perhaps most importantly, the all-important film studio has put out a string of box office disasters, exacerbated by giving over creative control of Disney to far-left progressive creatives. And now, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Iger is set to depart as CEO before the end of his contract.

Oof.

Disney Continues To Shoot Itself In The Foot

Per the Journal, Iger has "told multiple associates that he would like to spend more of his time and energy on other things, such as sailing his new and larger superyacht, the Aquarius — which was completed and delivered to him last summer."

Iger, of course, has repeatedly talked about the threat of climate change. For example, he resigned from President Trump's business advisory board after the US left the Paris "Climate" Agreement, calling it a "matter of principle." After doing so, he said that "An unhealthy world, a fragile world, is not good for society, and it’s not good for business."

Wonder how his brand new superyacht fits into that.

Another factor in Iger's departure is that he was "frustrated by conflicts at Disney’s ABC network over the brief suspension" of Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel, of course, spread misinformation about the motives of the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk. He was then briefly suspended, before being reinstated despite living in a fascist dictatorship.

The list of Iger's missteps are endless. He signed off on the disastrous "Snow White" remake, which became one of the biggest box office bombs in Hollywood history, and was nominated for the most "Razzie Awards" of any film in 2025.

Many, many Disney films have bombed in just the last few years alone, from "Tron: Ares" to "Avatar: Fire and Ash," to "The Marvels," costing the company hundreds of millions of dollars. Disney+ has plateaued, and ESPN invested heavily in the NBA, only for ratings to collapse as the league's far left political stances hurt the business. Even theme park attendance dropped, as the company's loss of brand prestige and unnecessary political fights hurt them.

As a result, Disney stock has wildly underperformed the S&P 500 since Iger returned. In January 2023, the month after Iger took over, Disney stock reached $109.54 per share. Last week, Disney stock was $110 per share. All while the S&P 500 has been up 81 percent in the same time frame.

It's hard to be more clear and obvious than that.