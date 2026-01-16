Disastrous Kathleen Kennedy 'Star Wars' Era Finally Comes To An End

It's over. It's finally over.

One of the worst studio executives in the history of the entertainment industry, Kathleen Kennedy, is out as the head of Lucasfilm. Lucasfilm, you may remember, is the studio that operates and produces the "Star Wars" franchise, "Indiana Jones," and the related television shows and properties.

You know, some of the most legendary films and stories in Hollywood history. Films and characters with millions of devoted fans who, in prior generations, could be counted on to automatically turn the latest "Star Wars" release into a massive, studio-changing hit. At least, until Kennedy got involved.

Her contribution to the "Star Wars" universe has been to incorporate her "The Force is Female" ideology into every available project. She was a big part of the woke Star Wars-themed Disney+ show "The Acolyte," one of the worst projects put out on any major streaming service, let alone a disastrous part of the "Star Wars" canon. Her lack of planning meant that the most important recent trilogy in the business, the "Force Awakens-Rise of Skywalker" series, was an inconsistent mess.

Instead of a coherent story, with plot development that took place over three movies, each entry felt like it came from an entirely different series. After fans panned "The Last Jedi," she panicked, pivoting back to director J.J. Abrams. Abrams rushed "Rise of Skywalker," which was an unmitigated disaster. And it all comes back to Kennedy's lack of leadership.

And now she's being replaced by "The Mandalorian" creator Dave Filoni.

Kathleen Kennedy Leaves Disastrous Legacy

It wasn't just "Star Wars."

Kennedy obliterated the "Indiana Jones" character too, with the disastrous "Dial of Destiny." Instead of the heroic, swashbuckling adventurer that Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones had become, "Dial of Destiny" turned him into a frustrated, failed old man. Lecturing to an empty classroom, separated from his wife, and, certainly at Kennedy's urging, set to be replaced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Unsurprisingly, viewers hated that depiction of the character, weren't interested in Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw, and any hopes for future installments fizzled out immediately. Amazing to see two of the most storied franchises in film history ruined by the same person. Though after all, this is the same woman who was immortalized in a "South Park" episode for her predictable philosophy: "Put a chick in it, and make her lame and gay."

So, what does Dave Filoni mean for the future of "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones?"

Well, "The Mandalorian" is arguably the biggest success story of the expanded Lucasfilm universe. But Filoni's also had some misses, and it's hard to say how much interest even remains in the "Star Wars" series regardless. Filoni's wife also faced criticism after posting some questionable photos on Instagram.

Shocker, Hollywood personalities are far left. Still though, it can't be worse than Kennedy…can it?

Being the head of Lucasfilm doesn't mean he'll be directing the next "Star Wars" trilogy, whatever it might be. And hiring top talent could fix the series. Imagine say, Christopher Nolan making a "Star Wars" movie. Or "Mission: Impossible" director Chris McQuarrie. Or Sam Mendes, who made one of the best James Bond films ever in "Skyfall."

What Filoni needs to do is put his politics aside and make a clean break from Kennedy's agenda. Stop trying to force ideology and identity politics into entertainment, particularly mass appeal entertainment. Whoever he hires to direct moving forward, create a clear, obvious plan for where the story is going to go. Don't spit at fans by diminishing their favorite characters, or insult their intelligence with awful plot points that undermine past works. Like, "Palpatine's back, somehow."

Will he actually do it? Nobody knows for sure. But Disney is depending on Filoni to turn Lucasfilm around. Time will tell if he can, or if the damage Kennedy did is permanent.