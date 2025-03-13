Disney Cancels 'Snow White' Red Carpet Amid Controversies, Tanking Expectations

It's almost here. The release date for Disney's live-action "Snow White" remake is rapidly approaching, and the company's years-long nightmare will finally be over.

And if there were any doubt about how Disney views "Snow White" and its star, Rachel Zegler, this should end it. Variety reported this week that Disney has essentially canceled the film's red carpet premiere in the United States, after making a similar decision in the UK this month.

Far from the traditional Hollywood event, with stars answering questions from a fawning entertainment media, they'll instead have a small screening and "pre-party" at their El Capitan Theater on Saturday. Just a few pre-picked photographers and in-house Disney media will be allowed to attend, limiting media availability for stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Oh boy.

‘Snow White’ Heading For Box Office Disaster

Initial pre-release tracking suggested that "Snow White" could be heading for $63-65 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

READ: Snow White Pre-Release Tracking Looks Abysmal

That number, which would already make the film a financial flop, was then revised down to around $53 million. Based on Disney's willingness to cancel their expensive red carpet premiere, it's clear they're hoping to limit the financial damage. As well as prevent Zegler from further damaging the film's prospects.

Zegler, remember, spoke about the project in 2022, saying that the modern "Snow White" would avoid what made the original story an enduring classic.

"She’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true," Zegler said.

That was just one in a long list of self-inflicted wounds; along with demonstrating a lack of understanding about the character, she insulted the original material, then took to social media to insult supporters of President Donald Trump after the 2024 election.

Variety, clearly trying to protect Zegler's reputation, acted as if the studio was hoping to avoid backlash "amid Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot controversies."

Except Gadot's said absolutely nothing controversial throughout the entire process, with the "controversy" they reference apparently the fact that she's Jewish and Israeli. Imagine a media outlet describing anyone else's race or ethnicity as "controversial."

Zegler and the film are the controversy because of what she's said, how she's acted, and how Disney approached casting and thematic choices. They made their bed, and now they're signaling they know they have to lie in it.