DHS Shares Insane Body Cam Footage Of Democrats Harassing ICE Agents In Newark

The Department of Homeland Security exclusively shared video with Fox News depicting several Democrat politicians breaching the gates of a New Jersey detention center and harassing ICE agents.

Per DHS, the video shows Congresswoman LaMonica McIver, in red clothing, shoving her way past a DHS agent to get through the Delaney Hall detention center gates. Congressman Robert Menendez Jr. is also visible following behind her. McIver is also seen screaming in the face of ICE agents.



This incident grabbed national headlines with the Newark mayor arrested after storming the facility to create a national publicity stunt.

It worked, as he was immediately booked to make the rounds on left-wing media networks like CNN.

Democrat Party Politicians Keep Hurting Themselves On Immigration

After the Democrat Party disgraced itself yet again by storming the ICE facility in a very insurrection-y way, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that the facility is holding several detainees that are "murderers, terrorists, child rapists and MS-13 gang members."

Sounds exactly like the type of people the modern political left views as their coalition.

At this point, it's remarkable that the left is willing to destroy what's left of its political credibility over an issue that 70 percent to 80 percent of Americans agree. Violent criminals here illegally should be deported. MS-13 members here illegally should not be allowed to remain in the country.

Those who belong to terrorist organizations here illegally should not be allowed to remain in the country.

Of course, the left is using this to fundraise and claim abuse, though the video shows ICE agents remaining professional while they're "abused" by deranged politicians.

This is what happens when you make the entire identity of a political party an opposition of whatever Donald Trump says or does. America wants him to control the border and rid the country of violent criminals. Overwhelming majorities agree. Democrats, though, have no choice but to act like entitled spoiled children, fighting to keep criminals here. Good luck to them.