Democrats Still Labeling Protecting Women's Sports As 'Anti-Trans'

The Democrat Party and its media partners still don't understand how deeply unpopular and extreme its views on transgender athletes really are. A new poll released after the 2024 presidential election showed that swing state voters overwhelmingly chose President-Elect Donald Trump in part because of how far left the Democrat Party has moved on transgender issues.

Unsurprisingly, advertising campaigns from Republican candidates focused on highlighting the voting records and views of the left on transgender athletes in women's sports and allowing biological males into women's locker rooms. As well as the abusive practice of allowing and encouraging children to have their body parts removed through "sex change surgery." Or so-called "gender-affirming care," another abusive, unproven practice focused on children.

Per an Axios report, a number of Democrats told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer they were "ambushed" by attacks from Republican candidates on their transgender views. Axios, which often acts as an extension of the Democrat Party, then called the right's common sense perspective "anti-trans."

And they wonder why they're losing.

Democrats Refuse To See Common Sense On Transgender Athletes

Axios describes Democrats' surprise that Republicans focused ads on "allowing trans biological men in girls' locker rooms" and "sex change surgery for kids." Then had the audacity to describe "gender-affirming care," which has zero supporting evidence behind it, as being "backed as medically necessary for some people by leading health groups." And then implied that the unsupported "gender-affirming care" is acceptable because it "rarely involves surgery for minors, even for older teens."

This is why Axios and the Democrat Party have lost and will continue to lose on this issue.

There is no evidence that "gender-affirming care" is beneficial for anyone, and calling what effectively amounts to experiments on minors "rare" doesn't hide the fact that it is happening. And in increasing numbers. Appealing to an incompetent, transgender-activist authority isn't going to work. Because people know, from both a biological and common sense perspective, that allowing males to compete in women's sports is unfair.

That's not "anti-trans," it's pro-reality. Democrats and Axios have given over their ideology to anti-reality, and it's backfired.

They were blindsided by how effective the GOP's ad campaigns were because they live in elitist echo chambers, where nonsense like "gender-affirming care" is unquestioningly accepted. But 70 percent to 80 percent of the country outside their bubble disagrees with them.

If you support the Republican Party, hearing that Democrats still don't understand this is wonderful news. Because they'll keep pushing for extremism. And continue to lose.