Is December 26 Too Soon To Take Your Christmas Decorations Down?

Maybe let the holiday breathe for a few days before you tear down every reminder of Christmas.

So, a funny thing happened when I went to take my dogs out for a walk this morning.

Right before I hopped on to start writing for the day, as I was walking the pups for their morning poops, I spotted one of my neighbors tearing down their Santa Claus inflatable while also stripping the lights off their roof.

I was floored, mostly because it was 7:30 in the morning and I couldn't fathom doing any hard labor that early in the morning, but I was also taken aback because they were taking their Christmas decorations down the day after the holiday.

You could argue that Christmas doesn't even end unofficially until after New Year's Day at the earliest, so the fact that this absolute Scrooge is out here ripping down his holiday cheer at the earliest possible convenience is psychotic.

I've made the argument in the past that people who put their holiday decorations up too early are people that I never want to be associated with (in part because of my inherent procrastination), but I'd also argue that anyone who takes their decorations down this soon is a legitimate psychopath.

At that point, you might as well just not put up any decorations at all; what's the point in this instance?

I scoured the social media-verse to see if anyone else did something so diabolical, and it turns out there are some real sickos on X.

Making a family tradition out of taking your decorations down on the 26th is pretty sick behavior, and saying you're "sick of looking at it" probably means you were never in the Christmas spirit to begin with.

I still have a hard time knowing people like this exist, but I guess these are the same people that those Anne Hathaway "psychopath HR director/boss" memes are about.

Regardless of where you fall in this argument, just know that there is a right and a wrong answer.

I'm not asking you to keep your tree up until April (though that's your prerogative, and I can appreciate some good laziness from time to time), but how about we give the holiday season a little time to breathe before it's "on to 2026?"

Some of us are conservatives, others are liberals, but I'm hoping we can all band together and stop this assault on Christmas.

Ah, who am I kidding, this is probably a liberal movement anyway. We are on our own, boys and girls.