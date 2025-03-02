Conan O'Brien Avoids Trump Jokes In Oscars Monologue, Pokes Fun At Jeff Bezos

The Academy Awards have gone from one of the country's can't miss events to an afterthought in recent years, as low-quality movies are honored, overly political hosts alienate half the countr, and streaming services take over.

This year's event is almost certain to be another ratings miss, but the show's producers at least finally turned away from the insufferable Jimmy Kimmel. Conan O'Brien, a much less divisive figure, was tasked with rescuing the show from its own indulgences. And in his opening monologue, he mostly delivered.

O'Brien's trademark self-depreciation was on display throughout, poking fun at an old childhood headshot and his uh, ability to make his wife happy. Despite this being the first show of the second Trump administration, he completely avoided mentioning it. It's hard to imagine Jimmy Kimmel doing the same.

Instead, he poked fun at Amazon and Jeff Bezos, with a gag about him being delivered to the red carpet in an Amazon box…which is eventually stolen.

And he poked fun at trans actor Karla Sofia Gascon, who came in for criticism after a series of offensive tweets surfaced.

Refreshing!

Conan Brings Oscars Back To Right Tone

O'Brien also gave a tribute to those who lost everything in the Los Angeles wildfires with a reminder that the show is "self-indulgent."

While he did mention "divisive politics," it was in the context of movies being able to unite us. At their best.

Unfortunately, as ABC's parent company Disney is exceedingly aware, movies have not been uniting us in recent years. Neither has their awards show.

One non-political host isn't going to save the Academy Awards, or restore it to its former glory. But it won't hurt.