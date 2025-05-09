Is Common Sense Making An Empire State Comeback? Doubtful—But Dang, There Might Be Hope

Let’s be honest—New York isn’t exactly the first place that comes to mind when you think of common sense prevailing in politics. But recently, something unexpected happened: three New York State Senate Democrats—Monica Martinez, Siela Bynoe, and Joseph Addabbo—broke ranks and voted alongside Republicans to advance a bill aimed at protecting girls’ sports. Specifically, the bill seeks to ensure that biological males do not compete in girls’ athletic events.

Now, this bill didn’t just glide through the legislative process. Republicans had to employ a procedural maneuver to bring it to a vote in committee. And even then, the committee chair, Senator Shelley Mayer, labeled the bill as "mean-spirited." You know what’s mean-spirited? Eradicating women’s sports and spaces in the name of woke ideology. That’s mean-spirited. If there’s any political posturing happening here, it’s being done by Democrats who refuse to acknowledge that protecting girls’ sports is just plain common sense.

This decision shouldn’t be controversial. Protecting girls’ sports is about fairness and safety, plain and simple. But for Democrats, this isn’t about fairness or safety—it’s about political posturing and defending a broken, bankrupt woke ideology. They’re more concerned with signaling their allegiance to a loud minority of activists than protecting girls who train hard to compete. It’s outrageous. Protecting girls’ sports isn’t about targeting anyone—it’s about ensuring fairness and safety for female athletes. Girls deserve the opportunity to compete on a level playing field without being pushed aside to accommodate political agendas.

If you’ve spent any time playing sports or supporting young athletes, you know the dedication it takes to train and compete. Girls’ sports are already underfunded, underappreciated, and often overlooked. Yet, female athletes continue to show up, work hard, and achieve. Now, we’re being told that giving girls the space to compete against each other is somehow exclusionary. It’s beyond frustrating—it’s disrespectful to the hard work these young women put in day in and day out.

Public opinion supports this stance. A 2023 Gallup poll found that 69% of Americans believe transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that match their birth gender. Even among Democrats, a New York Times/Ipsos survey from January 2025 revealed that 67% oppose allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports. This isn’t a fringe belief—it’s a widely held conviction that fairness matters.

And it’s not just about ideology; it’s about biology. Science tells us that biological differences between males and females can significantly impact athletic performance. That’s not a political statement—that’s a fact. Female athletes are more susceptible to certain injuries, and recent studies are digging deeper into why. For instance, a 2025 study funded by FIFA is investigating the link between hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle and the increased risk of ACL injuries in female soccer players. This is real science aimed at understanding how biology affects female athletes—not some ideological crusade to erase reality.

When we ignore these facts and push forward with woke policies that erase the lines between male and female competition, we are telling young girls that their hard work, dedication, and athletic achievements don’t matter. We’re saying that their victories can be taken away by political correctness. That’s not just unfair—it’s a betrayal of the very principles that girls’ sports were built on.

Let’s also not forget the real-world consequences of this debate. It’s not just about trophies and records—it’s about opportunities. When girls lose spots on teams or are pushed out of competition, they also lose out on potential scholarships and athletic careers. Are we really okay with telling a young woman who has dedicated years to her sport that she just needs to accept being second place because the rules changed to accommodate politics?

Girls’ sports exist because we recognized long ago that fair competition requires respecting biological differences. This isn’t about hating anyone or denying anyone’s identity—it’s about making sure that girls who work hard have a fair shot. Period.

So, is this a sign that common sense is making a comeback in the Empire State? As a native New Yorker myself, I surely hope so, but it’s too early to tell. The bill still faces hurdles in a Democrat-controlled legislature. But the fact that some Democrats are willing to cross-party lines to stand up for fairness in sports is a glimmer of hope.

New Yorkers deserve leaders who put reality over rhetoric and fairness over fanaticism. Protecting girls’ sports is just that—fair. And if it takes a few brave Democrats to finally say enough is enough, then maybe, just maybe, common sense has a fighting chance.