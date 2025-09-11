Comedy Central Pulls South Park Episode Mocking Charlie Kirk After His Assassination

The decision to pull the episode highlights Kirk’s cultural impact and has divided opinion.

Comedy Central reportedly pulled a planned re-air of a recent "South Park" episode spoofing Charlie Kirk on Wednesday night (Sept. 10), just hours after he was assassinated at a Turning Point event on the campus of Utah Valley University.

"The episode, titled ‘Got a Nut’—the second of the show’s 27th season—featured Eric Cartman sporting a Kirk-like hairstyle and mocking his back-and-forths with college students. It originally aired on Aug. 6 and included Cartman receiving the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters,’" Fox News Digital reported Thursday.

Fox News Digital confirmed that the episode is still available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand. However, it will be removed from Comedy Central's regular cable schedule.

For context, "South Park" is facing backlash on social media over claims of fueling hostility. X provided a summary below in its Trending section below:

."[Kirk's death] follows a South Park episode that parodied Kirk, which he initially embraced but now faces backlash for allegedly fueling hostility, leading Comedy Central to pull the episode from reruns amid divided social media reactions," and X summary states.

The point about Kirk embracing the spoof is important. "South Park parodies people who matter, both conservatives and liberals. The fact that Kirk elevated himself to such a status at just 31 years old demonstrated how influential he was.

In fact, Kirk told Fox News he appreciated the "South Park" parody in July.

"I think it's kind of funny and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve. So, I look at this as a badge of honor," Kirk said.

Podcast host Tim Pool argued the show should have re-aired the episode:

"I don’t think they should have done this. Being mocked and challenged was part of Charlie’s legacy, and the episode showed how important he was," Pool posted on X.

Pool's point is fair.

Still, Comedy Central was right not to air the episode the same night Kirk was murdered. Timing is everything.

That said, those blaming "South Park" on X for the shooting are hard to take seriously. There are certainly groups that warrant scrutiny for how they tried to dehumanize Kirk, like the media and Democrats. "South Park" isn't one of them.

