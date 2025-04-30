Clay Travis: Alleged Nike-Funded Study Of Trans Kids Is ‘Infinitely Worse’ Than Bud Light Controversy

During an appearance on Fox News' The Faulkner Focus on Wednesday morning, Clay Travis blasted Nike over its alleged involvement in a study on transgender youth athletes — calling it "infinitely worse" than Bud Light’s much-maligned partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The study, which is reportedly being funded in part by the sports apparel giant, tracks the athletic performance of trans-identifying children given puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Researchers aim to determine whether suppressing male puberty early enough can eliminate biological advantages in female sports — a premise the OutKick founder called "reprehensible" and "indefensible."

"We had the big Bud Light blow up over the trans influencer. This is infinitely worse," Clay said. "We're talking about Nike being involved in minors — that is 12, 13, 14-year-old kids getting puberty blockers and being stunted, potentially sterilized to see what the impact is on their athletic future."

Nike has yet to fully answer questions from OutKick about its role in the study. But that silence, he suggested, speaks volumes.

"I think a lot of American consumers should be flooding Nike and asking the question, ‘What in the world are you thinking?’" Clay said. "The best man or the best woman should win. Not in any way should Nike be involved in trying to basically sterilize young kids to see what the impact is for athletics. This is, to me, reprehensible. It's indefensible."

Clay emphasized that this isn't just a fringe issue or a partisan fight — it's a cultural line in the sand.

"I think overwhelming majorities of American sports fans, in particular, but non-sports fans too, believe that men shouldn't be in women's sports," he said. "It's a crystallizing issue."

Clay and Harris ended the segment by calling for accountability from Nike.

"Nike was on the wrong side of this, and frankly, they should apologize publicly and say they'll never be involved in any study like this ever again," Clay said.

Given the backlash Bud Light faced for a far less invasive controversy, Nike could soon find itself at the center of an even bigger consumer revolt — one led by parents, athletes and fans who refuse to stay silent.