Everyone Is Just Finding Out That The Lady Who Helped Tank Bud Light Works For LIV Golf Now

Let's rewind the clock to 2023…

Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theaters, Charles III was crowned the as the King of England, and Bud Light completely fumbled the bag by putting Dylan Mulvaney's face on a beer can.

What followed was one of the biggest consumer boycotts in recent memory, one that nearly destroyed the Bud Light brand entirely.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

At the center of the fallout was the light beer giant's vice president, Alissa Heinerscheid.

After the boycott began heating up, an interview that Heinserscheid had done before the Mulvaney debacle in which she talked about wanting to change the "fratty," "out of touch" image that had made Bud Light successful and instead make it more "inclusive."

That appeared to be the rationale behind the Mulvaney stunt, and it's only been in the last year or so that Bud Light has sort of been able to rebuild after the mistake that led to the brand tumbling from the top spot on the beer sales list.

Heinerscheid was let go from the company, but some folks on social media who somehow found her resume discovered that not only is she back to work, she has been back to work for quite some time, and at an unexpected place, LIV Golf.

Now there's an M. Night Shyamalan-ian twist none of us saw coming…

Heinerscheid appears to have been hired last year and now works in team business operations. You've got to assume LIV Golf knew her backstory because it was everywhere, and that interview she did explaining the philosophy that eventually led to the unraveling of the entire brand went viral. I bet it even shows up in college marketing courses when the professor needs a good example of what not to do.

Now, I don't know that I would've hired her after the Bud Light fiasco, but perhaps she learned something. At least, if you're LIV Golf, you would certainly hope so.

I'm trying to be a more "glass-half-full" kind of guy as of late, so I want to point out that there's a positive to take from this. If you find yourself out of a job, remember, there's always an opportunity out there for you. You may feel like you ruined your career by making a mistake or sticking Dylan Mulvaney's dumb mug on a beer can, but you can always find an opportunity for redemption.

Heinerscheid helped engineer one of the most brain-dead marketing campaigns in human history, and she got another job within a year. You'll be fine.

But honestly, best of luck to her in her new endeavor.

And she's already gone nearly a year without inviting Dylan Mulvaney to take a ceremonial tee shot or something.

So far, so good.