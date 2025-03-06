Charlie Kirk Roasts Gavin Newsom Over School Closures

Gavin Newsom gained prominence during COVID for his fanatical commitment to extremist policies and mandates. Newsom was the first to shut down his state, locking California down in March 2020, then instituting a series of ineffective mask mandates, school closures, capacity restrictions, vaccine mandates and even more lockdowns.

None of it mattered; California had similar age-adjusted excess mortality rates to Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis followed science and opened Florida as quickly as possible. Especially Florida's schools. They banned mask mandates, vaccine mandates and fought back against teachers unions.

Newsom has seen his political standing fall, as public opinion on COVID has shifted and San Francisco has become a national laughingstock for its crime, open drug use, and declining quality of life. Then disastrous fires in Los Angeles destroyed two cities, on Newsom's and LA Mayor Karen Bass' watch, all but ending his political career. In a desperate effort to recover some of his national standing, he's now launched a podcast. One of his first guests, surprisingly, was conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk got the best of Newsom, immediately making him uncomfortable when discussing transgender athletes playing in women's sports.

Then he got Newsom to gloss over the aforementioned damage he caused during COVID in an exchange about his own 13-year-old son.

Gavin Newsom Gets Caught During Charlie Kirk Interview

Newsom told Kirk that his son is a big fan of his, and wanted to come to their interview to meet him. But even after waking up early, Newsom's son wasn't allowed to join because he had to go to school. Kirk turned the tables on him.

"Did you let him take off school?" Kirk asked.

"No, of course not, he's not here for a good reason," Newsom said.

Kirk shot back, "You canceled school for like two years, what's one more day?"

Newsom laughed, then avoided a response and moved on.

He had no comeback, because there is no comeback.

Newsom closed schools for years because his political ideology demanded it, and because he relies on support from the far-left teachers unions in California. That's it. There was no scientific justification for doing so, even in 2020, but it became inexcusable in 2021 as Sweden and Florida showed it was safe.

But the damage he caused, putting an entire generation of children behind in their education, was disrupted due to political posturing and prolific incompetence…There's no defense for it. So he didn't even try.

Yet another embarrassment for Gavin Newsom.