Rep. Brandon Gill Of Texas Destroys USA Fencing Chair’s Trans Athlete Stance With His Own Words: WATCH

Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas is quickly making a name for himself as one of the best questioners in Congress. Gill prepares better than virtually anyone; while some have a vague direction in mind, Gill is laser-focused on bringing receipts.

And more importantly, using those receipts to undermine witnesses with their own words.

That's exactly what he did on Wednesday to Damien Lehfeldt, the Chairman of USA Fencing. Lehfeldt was called to testify in front of the DOGE Subcommittee, investigating the fencing organization's practices and policies on allowing biological males to compete in women's sports.

The sport gained national attention when female fencer Stephanie Turner took a brave stand by kneeling before a competition, rather than face a male opponent.

READ: Female Fencer Takes A Knee, Forfeits In Protest Of Transgender Opponent

Gill had some of the best moments of the night, pointing out how extreme Lehfeldt's actions and public statements have been.

"Do you think that parents who don't want their daughters competing against men in women's sports are whiny?" Gill asked.

Lehfeldt answered, "No, sir." To which Gill incredulously responded, "You don't? Why did you write that on social media? I've got a picture here where you posted that. You were allegedly responding to a parent who didn't want their daughter being beaten up by men in sports competitions." "You said, 'I'm not going to pull her from the sport and write a whiny email announcing my departure.'"

Lehfeldt had little to say in response, other than admitting it was inappropriate. It got worse for him from there.

USA Fencing Head Exposed As Far Left Fraud By Brandon Gill

Gill continued, asking if Lehfeldt thought that parents were "cowardly" for standing up for their young daughters' opportunities and safety. Lehfeldt said "No, I don't at all." Once again, Gil brought receipts. "So why did you write that on social media," he asked.

All Lehfeldt could do was apologize and say he doesn't feel that way anymore.

Gill wasn't done there.

"Do you think that parents who don't want their daughters competing against men in sports should be compared to the Ku Klux Klan?," he said. "No," Lehfeldt responded.

Sure enough, that's exactly what Lehfeldt previously said on social media.

"Responding allegedly to a lady who had these concerns [about trans athletes]: 'the only wizard that's going to dig you out of the myopic hole you put yourself and your family in is one of the quote 'grand wizard variety.'"

"Inappropriate, sir," Lehfeldt said. "And I acknowledge that I said it and I will commit to never making a message like that again."

An absolute master class from Gil, exposing how radical and extreme Lehfeldt actually is. Several members of the committee were shocked and horrified at hearing his posts read out loud, wondering how he could remain in his position at USA Fencing. And justifiably so.

Beyond the questions about Lehfeldt, what does it say about the organization and board as a whole that they chose someone like this to lead it? How is it supposed to make parents and girls feel "included" and "safe" when the head of the board openly mocks them, calls them names, and compares them to the KKK…for wanting males out of their athletic competitions?

Lehfeldt did his best to hide his actual beliefs at the hearing, trying to play both sides while never admitting that "transgender women" are simply males using their physical advantages to beat up on girls. He seems fine with it. We shouldn't be.