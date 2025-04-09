Biology-Denying Protester Kicked Out Of Riley Gaines Event At San Francisco State

Two years ago, Riley Gaines delivered a speech at San Francisco State University. After the presentation, a swarm of biology-denying-radical-gender-ideologist protesters attacked Gaines and eventually trapped her inside a room for hours, demanding money for her release.

Rather than back down to the mob, Gaines – host of the OutKick podcast Gaines for Girls, and one of the leading pro-woman voices in America – returned to San Francisco State this week to give another talk.

Once again, the left-wing agitators couldn't help themselves, setting up a protest outside the event. One protester attended the speech and shouted obscenities at Gaines until police escorted the man out of the room to cheers from the crowd.

The man called Gaines a "motherf***er" and a "loser b**ch" during his rant. Another great example of the tolerant left showing its tolerance for those with whom they disagree.

Police arrested the man after taking him outside.

The man demanded that Gaines refer to real women as "cis-women," which is interesting. The radical left believes that calling a trans person by their biological sex is an offensive verbal assault.

But do they ever ask women how it feels to be called a "cis-woman"? The term implies that there's an alternative woman that exists, which doesn't. Everyone learned that in first-grade science class.

Outside, protesters chanted, "Trans women are real women." Well, if that were true, the word "trans" wouldn't be in front of the word "woman." They also worked in some chants about "stolen land" just to round out the left-wing talking points. After all, if you're going to spend your day protesting, you have to make sure you're hitting a few different angles, otherwise you're wasting your time, I suppose.

It's fascinating that these protests always go in one direction. When liberal speakers hold speeches on college campuses, conservative students rarely intervene or try and ruin the event.

There's another point of emphasis that needs to be discussed in this particular situation. Here you have an angry man, the left-wing protester, harassing and verbally assaulting a woman, Riley Gaines, who is speaking up on behalf of women.

This man wants males to be allowed to compete in women's sports and use women's private spaces. To accomplish this goal, he attacks women who speak out against it. Can you imagine a more misogynistic position?