San Francisco Chronicle Columnist Attacks 'Transphobic' Women's Sports' Supporters

One might assume that the radical-left-wing media learned its lesson from the results of the 2024 United States election, where a red wave swept through a nation tired of failed liberal policies and wild left-wing ideology.

Alas, if an article published in the San Francisco Chronicle last week is any indication, they learned nothing. If anything, it shows they've decided to go the opposite direction and push their anti-common-sense beliefs even harder in 2025.

That brings us to an article titled, "Is this the next MAGA hat? Transphobic apparel is the new hotness," written by Soleil Ho.

For context, the Washington Post, another left-wing newspaper, profiled Ho five years ago and called her "a young, queer woman of color who wants to redefine food criticism." Ho also states the use of "they/them" pronouns on her official Chronicle bio.

Ho has decided to branch out from her culinary endeavors and dip her toe in the water of males competing in women's sports. It probably won't surprise anyone to know that Ho is very much in favor of males calling themselves women, competing in women's sports and using women's private spaces.

Ho starts her article by talking about an event where many people donned shirts that had phrases like "Save Women's Sports" on them. That seems like a positive message, but not to Ho.

"I can’t help but look at this whole case as a sad, empty spectacle that demeans us all," Ho lamented.

Supporting women's sports and wanting to protect them from the invasion of male athletes is a "sad, empty spectacle," according to Ho. We're off to quite the start here!

San Francisco Chronicle writer uses a common left-wing talking point, labeling people who want to protect women's sports as "anti-trans" or "transphobic"

"Studies of human genetics show that sex, like gender, is a spectrum, and the cases of female athletes like Algerian boxer Imane Khelif show that there are many, many ways a woman can look," Ho continues.

It's astounding that many of these so-called "trans activists" continue to point at Imane Khelif as evidence for their case. Khelif failed a gender test because the Algerian boxer has XY chromosomes and other male sexual reproductive qualities.

Khelif is intersex, not transgender, and is believed to have both male and female anatomy. Even still, the presence of the male anatomy clearly gives Khelif an advantage over normal women. Think about what that means for athletes like Lia (formerly Will) Thomas, who was born as a biological male with zero female anatomy.

"On a basic level, not all cis women even have XX chromosomes, so these shirts make no sense. What are we even arguing about?" Ho questions, rhetorically.

The use of the phrase "cis women" instead of simply saying "women," gives away Ho's clear and extreme bias.

Most women find the term "cis women" to be offensive. And why wouldn't they? That implies that there's a biological alternative to women, which, of course, there is not.

Ho then turns her attention to Jennifer Sey, the founder of XX-XY Athletics, and Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country.

No surprise, Ho thinks that these two powerful women, who stand strongly for the protection of other women, are a problem.

Chronicle writer Soleil Ho unfairly labels people like Jennifer Sey and Riley Gaines as "right wing" without acknowledging her own clear radical-left-wing bias

Ho refers to XX-XY Athletics as "a company whose sole purpose is to pump out anti-trans activewear and fund right-wing influencers."

It's funny that people like Ho have no problem throwing around the term "right wing." She refers to Gaines as "an athlete-turned-right-wing influencer."

But where in the article does Ho refer to herself properly, as a radical left-wing writer? What about some of the organizations that Ho discusses in her piece?

She gives a statement from Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance, which she only calls "an LGBTQ+ organization." Why doesn't that say "the left-wing organization Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance"?

In fact, Ho uses "right wing" three times in the article. "Left wing" isn't used a single time. Why? Because these people don't believe themselves to be "left wing." They see themselves as the middle and anyone who disagrees then falls to the right.

They're wrong about this, by the way. The vast majority of Americans don't want males competing in women's sports and having access to women's private spaces. That's not a "right-wing" belief. It's a common-sense belief held by most Americans.

Ho also cites GLAAD and the Southern Poverty Law Center without labeling either as a "left-wing" organization, which both clearly are.

In case there's any doubt about just how left-wing Ho is, even if she won't concede it, here are some previous headlines from Ho:

"I took a trip to Trump country. It was more bleak than I could have imagined"

"Why ‘weird’ is working wonders for the Democrats – MAGA ideology is freakish and Democrats shouldn’t be shy about saying it"

"I attended a secretive anti-trans dinner in San Francisco. And then I puked"

By the way, if being "pro-woman" automatically makes someone "anti-trans," then doesn't being "pro-trans" automatically make someone "anti-woman"? Something for Ho to consider next time she wants to unleash a diatribe on women fighting for the rights of women.

Soleil Ho closes her left-wing rant with a shot at anyone who thinks males don't belong in women's sports

"Between the dropshippers, the vendors looking to use real human pain and humiliation as a brand opportunity, and anti-trans influencers whose hatred of trans people seems to constitute their whole personalities, I don’t know what’s sadder," Ho concludes.

Again, it's comical that Ho has such an issue with pro-women voices making money from their platforms, while raising awareness of an important issue. I'm guessing we don't hear many complaints when left-wing race-baiters stir up racial tensions to make money.

I can't find any articles by Ho calling out the "Black Lives Matter" organization, for example, which allegedly used George Floyd's death to line the pockets of all the key members of the group.

There are no articles from Ho about people like Jemele Hill, Ryan Clark or Bomani Jones, whose entire brands basically revolve around a simple premise: "white people are bad." Not one word about how they use "hatred" to make money.

At the end of the day, it just means we shouldn't take people like Soleil Ho seriously.

Ho is just another coastal elite liberal who looks down her nose at average Americans, while claiming to be in favor of justice for all.