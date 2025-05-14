Ben and Jerry's Nutjob Co-Founder Kicked Out Of RFK Jr. Senate Hearing

Ben and Jerry's is one of the country's most extreme and absurd companies, thanks in large part to the politics of co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.

Both are far-left nutjobs, who have infused their anti-reality politics into selling ice cream. But Cohen went a step further than his usual activism on Wednesday, and got himself kicked out of a Senate Hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Shortly after Kennedy started speaking, Cohen and several other people got up and started aggressively moving towards the front of the room chanting "RFK kills people with AIDS."

Cohen was almost immediately surrounded by Capitol Police and forcibly removed from the building.

Ben & Jerry's Continues To Be A National Embarrassment

Cohen demonstrated on Wednesday how it's possible for an ice cream company to become one of the most ridiculous and offensive corporations in the United States.

READ: The Most Insufferable Company In America Celebrated Abortions All Day Tuesday In Disgusting Fashion

As for why Cohen was even in Washington D.C. to begin with? He was protesting Israel continuing to fight the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, of course! What a surprise!

Cohen joined Rep. Rashida Tlaib, naturally, in publicly lying about the situation in Gaza and Israel's conduct, while refusing to blame Hamas for any of it.

"We are expected to be good Americans and look the other way as Israel prevents food, water and medicine from reaching the remaining people of Gaza. Israel is literally starving them to death," Cohen claimed at the event this week in DC.

"We will not look away. We will not be silenced. We will do everything we can to get our government to stop being complicit in starving little kids to death."

He proudly posted about being kicked out of the hearing on X, demonstrating how far gone he really is. What a terrible company.