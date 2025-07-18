Barack Obama Tries To Talk About Democrats Struggling With Male Voters, Completely Fails

Barack Obama remains the leader of the Democratic Party, mostly because their last president was too far gone mentally to finish a coherent sentence. And their other most famous party members include an unintelligent progressive in AOC, a hypocritical elderly man in Bernie Sanders, the most incompetent governor in modern history in Gavin Newsom, and maybe Jasmine Crockett?

The Democrats, beyond those problems, have another issue: they're hemorrhaging support among male voters.

Men, in droves, have left the Democratic Party. And it makes sense; the political left have made men their sworn enemy. There is no problem too small, or too large, to blame on men. There's no joke or ribbing too unoffensive to become unacceptable for the political left. Any traditionally male space, activity, or comedic endeavor is now seen as part of "toxic masculinity," an insane, highly absurd phrase invented by left-wing academics and readily adopted by Democrats and their media partners.

READ: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Blasts Democrats As ‘Idiots’ With ‘Little Brains’

Obama, in a recent interview, attempted to unpack the reasons behind his party's loss of support. And as usual, he completely failed. Because he can't tell the truth without being immediately criticized and hounded by the endless series of scolds he's allied with.

Barack Obama Accidentally Reveals Why Democrats Keep Losing

After explaining that we need "good guys out there" for young girls and women, Obama quickly realized that he implied girls and women should get into relationships with men. That's a cancelable offense, so he quickly backtracked.

"Not necessarily to get married," Obama said, "But to make sure that…" Realizing that he was implying protection and positive association with male traits, he went in a different direction.

"What we're learning, I think, is, when we don't think about boys, and just assume that they're going to be okay, because they've been running the world and they've got all the advantages relative to girls, all of which has historically been true in all kinds of ways, but precisely because of that, if you're not thinking about what's happening to boys and how are they being raised, then that can actually hurt women.

"And I would argue that some of the broad political trends we've seen, not just in this country, but around the world, have to do with this sense of boys, men, not feeling as if they are seen, feeling as if they count, and that then makes them more interested in appeals by folks who say, ‘you know, the reason you don’t feel respected is because women, or this group has been doing this, or that group has been doing this.' And that is not a healthy place to be."

He can't just say, the political left, which runs education, culture and the media, has made it clear to men that not only are they not valued, they're despised, quite literally, because of who they are. He can't say that, even though that's his implication, because it would mean taking responsibility for the part he's played in it. For the part his ideology has played in it.

And even when talking about the importance of raising men well, it's only in relation to women. What an embarrassment.

Obama, accidentally, hits at the heart of the problem. The left has made obsessive criticism of men and male interests one of their top priorities. It's why comedies have all but died off, it's why the reaction from the left to Shane GIllis hosting the ESPY's was so overwhelmingly negative. The left can't and won't hear anything outside their echo chamber of progressive male blame. Obama seems to get it, yet can't just say it. And it's why he and his party are going to keep losing male votes.