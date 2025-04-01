Attorney General Wants Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione became a hero on the political left after being accused of murdering a United Healthcare executive in cold blood. That's a statement you can't repeat enough; an alleged murderer of an innocent person became a hero to the political left. Welcome to 2025.

The Department of Justice is prosecuting Mangione, and Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she's directed prosecutors working on the case to seek the death penalty.

"Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said. "I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Again, Mangione is accused of exactly what Bondi describes: a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination. That should not be acceptable, regardless of whether you agree with the victim's career or not. But Mangione's lawyer issued a statement in response that highlights the absurd intellectual dishonesty from the political left in this case.

"By seeking to murder Luigi Mangione, the Justice Department has moved from the dysfunctional to the barbaric," said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, of Agnifilo Intrater LLP, in a statement to Newsweek. "Their decision to execute Luigi is political and goes against the recommendation of the local federal prosecutors, the law, and historical precedent. While claiming to protect against murder, the federal government moves to commit the pre-meditated, state-sponsored murder of Luigi. By doing this, they are defending the broken, immoral, and murderous healthcare industry that continues to terrorize the American people. We are prepared to fight these federal charges, brought by a lawless Justice Department, as well as the New York State charges, and the Pennsylvania charges, and anything else they want to pile on Luigi. This is a corrupt web of government dysfunction and one-upmanship. Luigi is caught in a high-stakes game of tug-of-war between state and federal prosecutors, except the trophy is a young man’s life."

…Luigi himself allegedly committed pre-meditated murder. And the perceived flaws of the American healthcare system have zero bearing on whether cold-blooded assassination is acceptable as a recourse. Unreal.

Reaction To Luigi Mangione Announcement Predictably Unhinged

Mangione's defense attorney in her statement makes a completely unsupported comparison, saying the government is engaging in "pre-meditated, state-sponsored murder." Except, of course, that's not how murder works.

Murder is what Mangione is accused of doing; unjustifiably taking someone else's life without due process. The federal government bringing charges against someone who is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and requesting a sentence, is precisely how the rule of law is supposed to work. Mangione will be given his day in court, tried, acquitted or convicted, then sentenced.

Precisely the opposite of what he allegedly did with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Unsurprisingly, reactions from the political left have ranged from purposefully misleading to proudly deranged. Politico framed it as "HOW TRUMP LOSES GEN Z."

If Gen Z thinks cold-blooded murder is justifiable, they might be worth losing.

Several popular posts on X also expressed support, with one user saying that if they were a "juror in the Luigi Mangione trial…he's getting off…"

.Nearly 2k likes on X. Others were even more obvious:

"You kill Luigi mangione and you make him a martyr.

"Also I don't give a f*** that Brian Thompson was a father of two children. He wasn't ‘innocent’ and he only got what was comign to him tbh."

Unreal. This is what the political left is doing and saying these days. An innocent father of two is worthy of public execution because of his profession, but the alleged murderer is a "martyr."

Another made an insane comparison to the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Except, of course, Rittenhouse was acquitted because of self-defense. Brian Thompson was an unarmed man walking alone on the street. Then he was shot in the back by someone who waited purposefully for Thompson to walk by, and signaled how pre-meditated it was with personalized bullet cartridges. These are not remotely comparable situations. Welcome to the modern left.

It's not unjustified to request the death penalty in a case of premeditated murder. That doesn't mean it will happen, even if Mangione is convicted. But the hyperbolic, nonsensical reaction from the left shows why these types of cases must be treated seriously. Because the political left in 2025 believes political violence and assassination is an acceptable response. It isn't. And it's insane anyone has to say so.