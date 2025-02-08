Anthony Fauci Under Investigation By State AG’s

Anthony Fauci lied to the public during COVID. That's not an opinion, it's an admitted fact from Fauci himself.

But the lies he admitted to don't even come close to covering the amount of lies he actually told. From his position on schools and school closures, to lockdowns, to mask mandates, to the lab leak, to vaccine efficacy and the ensuing scourge of vaccine mandates.

Still, with President Donald Trump winning the 2024 election, whoever was running the Biden administration realized that Fauci might finally face some accountability for his actions and the harm he caused. So they did their best to ensure that he, as a member of their party and ideology, would escape any consequences and issued a preemptive pardon.

While he's now protected at a federal level, some state Attorneys General aren't taking Biden's last minute reprieve lying down.

State AG's Not Letting Fauci Get Away With it

Alan Wilson, the state Attorney General of South Carolina, along with 18 other AG's, sent a letter to Congressional leadership laying out their intentions to hold Fauci to account at a state level, despite Biden's protection.

"We, the undersigned Attorneys General, write to commend your work to promote transparency

and accountability in studying the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic," the letter starts. "As part of your continued efforts in holding malign actors accountable for their actions arising out of the Pandemic, if you believe that further findings or direct evidence that suggests there may have been any violation of state laws, please include us in any actions taken so that we may evaluate state-level courses of action. Although former President Biden attempted to shield potential bad actors—like Dr. Anthony Fauci—from accountability via preemptive pardons, we are confident that state laws may provide a means to hold all actors accountable for their misconduct."

They mention Fauci's role in smothering discussion about the lab leak, now the most likely origin for the pandemic, according to several US intelligence agencies. But perhaps more importantly, they also highlighted that Fauci "led a deliberate campaign" to downplay concerns about the COVID vaccines and the resulting side effects.

"The report emphasizes how these actions, among others, have contributed to a profound erosion of public trust in health institutions. The need for accountability is not just about correcting past oversights, but also about ensuring that future public health crises are met with policies that are transparent, evidence-based, and trustworthy," the letter reads.



"For example, Dr. Fauci led a deliberate campaign to stifle the voices of premier health scholars

regarding the lack of adequate testing of vaccines. This subsequently siloed crucial information

from the public that may have led to more public awareness concerning the risks of myocarditis

and pericarditis among young adult males; the verified increased risk of blood clots in women;

and the long-term effects vaccines had on fertility. The notion of "trusting the science" not

only was grotesquely false, but was the very definition of propaganda that contributed to

serious vaccine injuries—and in some cases, death."

How refreshing is it to hear some in positions of authority actually acknowledge the real and significant harms Fauci and his allies in public health and the media caused by downplaying concerns and ignoring criticisms?

As for what can be done, the Attorneys General said they could pursue Fauci, with Congressional leadership's help.

"Certainly, one potential tool at our disposal is the referral of any pertinent findings to state officials. As you are aware, a pardon by former President Biden does not extend to preclude state-level investigations or legal proceedings. As state Attorneys General, we possess the authority to address violations of state law or breaches of public trust. We are fully committed to investigating any malfeasance that may have occurred to the fullest extent of our authority and are prepared to collaborate with you in further efforts."

"Our current capabilities may be somewhat limited, and thus, your cooperation would be invaluable. You are uniquely positioned to assist us by providing us with information that could outline potential courses of action under state law, should they exist. If possible, please furnish us with the necessary details so that we may make informed decisions aimed at holding malign actors accountable."

Biden, or whoever made decisions for him, tried to protect Fauci from punishment because he's part of the right political ideology. And unfortunately, Fauci accepting the preemptive pardon does mostly protect him at a federal level. At least these 19 brave AG's aren't letting it go. Fauci deserves accountability.