Anthony Fauci Gets Away With It

The Biden administration had a disastrous start in 2021.

Almost immediately, Biden and his allies set about inflicting a rash of inexcusable policies, mandates and censorship on the American public. COVID vaccines, as just one example, went from a treatment for senior citizens and high risk individuals to being pushed on six-month old babies.

Biden accused states lifting mask mandates of "Neanderthal thinking," only to see those states outperform those with mandates.

Of course, they also worked tirelessly to attempt to censor opposing viewpoints on social media, exercising aggressive coercion against Facebook and Twitter in particular. Then came the vaccine passports.

While thankfully stopped in the act, Biden tried to mandate private businesses fire unvaccinated workers. He kept unvaccinated travelers out of the country for years, long after we knew they didn’t stop the spread of the virus.

As bad as the start to the administration was, it’s hard to imagine it could get much worse. It got worse.

Biden’s COVID Extremism Gives Us One More Final Gift

Obviously, given his administration’s extremism and reality denial on COVID, it stands to reason that Biden, while in office, would stand in the way of accountability and any and all potential consequence for many of the pandemic’s most important figures.

Chief among them being the now-former head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases: Anthony Fauci.

Fauci’s run of inaccuracies, outright lies and purposeful misdirections during COVID is and was jaw dropping.

Inaccurately called the lab leak a conspiracy theory

Influential in school closures

Helped usher in lockdowns

Told the public on 60 Minutes that masks didn’t work, with scientific reasons why they wouldn’t stop infections, then flip-flopped that position in a matter of weeks with no explanation

Misdirected on natural immunity from COVID infection, after explaining previously that natural immunity to the flu was powerful enough to not need a vaccine

Criticized governors like Ron DeSantis for opening their states up earlier than he wanted them to, then ignored that those states did not see massive surges after ignoring his advice

Said that states that listened to him on masks and other policies would do better than those that didn’t, which was, of course, almost immediately proven inaccurate

Refused to admit he was wrong about any of these policies

Then lied about vaccine efficacy, saying they were 100% effective, while predicting they would stop all future surges once 50% of adults were vaccinated

Stood by as vaccine passports came into effect in mid-late 2021, when we already knew that vaccines did not stop the spread of the virus

Supported Joe Biden’s insane vaccinationpolicies and the "winter of severe illness and death" for unvaccinated people messaging in 2021-2022 that was divisive, angry, and inaccurate

As those policies were proven wrong, one by one, he then denied he ever had a hand in creating them

This is just a short, abbreviated list that’s missing plenty of indefensible things and actions Fauci said and did during the pandemic.

And he’s going to get away with all of it.

There’s been a push by some politicians, namely Sen. Rand Paul, to force Fauci to take accountability for some of the lies he told. Particularly due to his remarks before Congress as to what he knew about gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab and its connection with the release of the virus in 2019.

With a new administration and Republican majorities in both houses of Congress, it seemed like finally there’d be an opportunity for Fauci to face some consequences. And then Joe Biden’s handlers stepped in to protect one of their political allies.

In yet another unprecedented abuse of political power, Biden announced on Monday that he was pardoning Anthony Fauci, among many other left wing operatives, starting from 2014.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden’s statement said. "Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country."

And of course, Fauci accepted the pardon, ensuring that he’d be permanently protected from those seeking to punish him for wrongdoing.

"Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me. The fact is, however, that the mere articulation of these baseless threats, and the potential that they will be acted upon, create immeasurable and intolerable distress for me and my family. For these reasons, I acknowledge and appreciate the action that President Biden has taken today on my behalf," Fauci said.

Fauci told political pal, CNN’s Jim Acosta, that it felt good to know he’d escape culpability.

"It feels good and I’m grateful to the president for doing it," Fauci said, per Acosta’s X account.

"I have done nothing wrong. Certainly nothing criminal. No grounds at all," Fauci said.

Acosta continued, saying that Fauci was concerned that Republican lawmakers would go after him for potentially lying to Congress.

"Fauci said he was becoming increasingly concerned about threats aimed at his family and pointed to congressional hearings last year when Republican lawmakers had accused him of committing crimes during his time leading the American response to the pandemic. Fauci added the Biden WH expressed concern about the ‘immeasurable stress’ the threats were placing on Fauci’s family."

After all that, after all the warnings about "democracy" and "norms" and "no one is above the law," Biden subverted the democratic process, destroyed the norms around responsibility and pardons, and ensured that those who shared and serviced his ideology would remain above the law.

Fauci saying he did nothing wrong is the height of absurdity. Of course he did. The list of things he did wrong is quite literally endless. He almost certainly misled the American people and Congress about what he knew about the lab leak and when he knew it. His advocacy and politically motivated activism was responsible for hurting millions of people through mandates, school closures, lockdowns and vaccine passports.

He’s never apologized for any of it, instead laughing at those concerned about their rights and freedoms.

While there was little chance Fauci would face severe consequences for what he did and said, at the very least a Congressional hearing run by his opposition party might have provided some answers or incriminating statements. Now, we won’t even get that. Because Joe Biden decided that being a Democrat should protect you from any and all criticism or accountability.

If he wasn’t on the political left, the media would be outraged at this miscarriage of justice. But as always, it’s (D)ifferent.

Legally, there might not be much that can be done at a federal level. But everyone, EVERYONE…knows that Fauci was wrong. That he lied and misrepresented and obfuscated and could quite easily have indirectly funded the creation and release of the coronavirus. We all know.