Poll: Almost No Americans Found Sydney Sweeney Ad 'Offensive'

While the new Sydney Sweeney ad for American Eagle triggered people at ESPN and MSNBC, almost no one in the real world found it offensive.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll , just 12% of U.S. adults considered the ad "offensive." By comparison, 39% found the genes-jeans ad "clever." The others didn't have much of an opinion.

The study underscores the disconnect between the outrage machine and ordinary Americans. To far-left journalists and commentators, Sweeney ad symbolizes "eugenics" and "Nazi propaganda." To ordinary Americans, the ad simply features an attractive woman who looks good in blue jeans.

Thus, it's important to mock those who purported to be outraged by the ad, like David Dennis Jr., an ESPN contributor who claimed the ad left him " mortified ."

"I didn't think anything of the Sydney Sweeney ads. But then ACTUAL SCHOLARS ON MESSAGING, EUGENICS AND FASCISM explained what was going on then yes I understood and became pretty mortified because hey sometimes IT'S GOOD TO LISTEN TO EXPERTS," he posted on Bluesky.

How is he not humiliated by himself?

Verdict: Calling everything you don't like Nazism doesn't work. See the results of the 2024 presidential election for more proof.

If you are new to the culture war and wondering why people on television and the internet were so offended by the ad, let us explain.

The far left has adopted the Marxian worldview that success is the result of exploration. They view the world as a land of the oppressors and the oppressed. They see society through the lens of identity. Meaning, they believe the success of a white woman comes at the direct expense of women of color.

In their twisted minds, the marketing of Sweeney suggests American Eagle views women like her as superior to other women.

Of course, this is all nonsense. Brands feature women of color just as much, if not more, than white women. Levi's featured Beyoncé in a similar ad last year, and the same people who accused American Eagle of "fascism" didn't say a word.

Put simply, eunuchs like David Dennis Jr. won't be satisfied until every cover girl is black. As per usual, those who are shouting the loudest about bigotry are the actual bigots.

Luckily, as the poll confirmed, the vast majority of Americans are not nearly as fixated on race, gender, or sexual orientation as our not-so-esteemed members of the legacy media.