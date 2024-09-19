95 Percent Of ABC, CBS, NBC's Trump Coverage Ruled 'Negative' After 2nd Assassination Attempt: Report

While the legacy media has long favored the Democrat candidate on the presidential ticket, the vibes are different this year. The press is no longer worried about trying to disguise its biases. The media is more transparent about its intentions, especially the Big 3 broadcast networks.

Analysts at the Media Research Center (MRC) reviewed 69 minutes of campaign coverage on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts after the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The review found that 95 percent of the coverage of Trump was "negative."

Ninety-five percent.

"Over the three nights (Sept. 15 to Sept. 17), we tallied 21 evaluative comments about the GOP candidate, 20 of which were negative, which computes to a 95% negative spin score," the MRC reported.

ABC, CBS and NBC echoed the same talking point as the most partisan left news outlets since Sunday: Donald Trump is to blame for the assassination attempts on his life.

Notably, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt drew a connection between Trump's rhetoric and the attempted violence against him.

"Today’s apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself. Mr. Trump [and] his running mate JD Vance continued to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio," Hold said Sunday.

CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell asked her viewers not to believe Trump's claims that the Democrat Party incited the violence and to instead put the onus on him.

"Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for inflaming political rhetoric, but the former president’s own words seem to be increasing the threat of political violence in Springfield, Ohio. That’s where a false and ugly accusation against Haitians, thousands of whom are legal permanent residents, is impacting everyday life," she said.

Perry Russom made the same argument on David Muir's ABC broadcast on Sunday.

Already, Muir's evening newscast is down 12 percent since the debate in which he and co-moderator Linsey Davis ambushed Trump in a 3-on-1 attack. ABC exposed itself as just another extension of the Democrat Party. Its coverage of the second assassination attempt further affirms that.

As we documented on Monday , the progressive radical behind this latest assassination attempt appears to have been radicalized by left-wing, anti-Trump propaganda.

Take a look at his social media page:

Imagine if you believed every lie the Democrat Party and legacy media told about Donald Trump. You’d believe Trump is Hitler, a threat to democracy and humanity, and someone who must be stopped immediately.

Imagine how you might respond to believing that we are just 270 electoral votes away from violent authoritarian rule. There are fringe Americans who do believe that.

Evidently, the wannabe assassin is one of them.

And yet, two assassination attempts later, the media at large has continued to spread baseless, inflammatory rhetoric about Donald Trump. It hasn't stopped. It's not going to stop.

The corporate media's motive is simply one-fold: cost Donald Trump the victory, no matter what it entails.