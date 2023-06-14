America’s Hottest Cart Girl, Cass Holland, Turns Heads At Country Music Golf Tournament

Videos by OutKick

America’s Cart Girl, Cass Holland, is branching out into the country.

The TikTok and Instagram star, who’s gone viral in recent months for her daily videos serving up drinks from her Las Vegas course, hit the road yesterday for Nashville.

Of course, she wasn’t going there to enjoy the opera. Nope. Our girl — first identified a few months ago in Nightcaps — was invited to be a special Cart Girl for Jake Owen’s album release party golf tournament.

Owen’s newest album — Loose Cannon — is set to go live next week.

Giddy-up, Cass!

Cart Girl Cass Holland hangs with Jake Owen

Another day, another win for America’s Hottest Cart Girl. Cass Holland is coming, boys and girls. Buckle up.

The entrepreneur has seen her TikTok popularity explode in recent months, growing her following to over two million. She’s branched out to NASCAR races out in Vegas and now to Jake Owen’s backyard bash in Nashville. Who knows what’s next?

And how about the iron play from our girl, too? Not a bad little approach shot there with the lake clearly in the way. Can’t tell if she cleared it, but I doubt anyone in attendance was paying much attention to where the ball landed.

To quote the great Shooter McGavin, ‘How am I supposed to chip with that going on, Doug?!’

Anyway, Cass Holland is on the move in the golf influencer world — which is packed to the brim with talent. Love that she’s taking a different approach to it all, though. Anyone can be a golf influencer, but you don’t see a ton of Cart Girls out there.

Advantage, Cass.

She’s also arguably the most positive person in the world, too. If you head over to her website, Cass describes herself as “a content creator and cart girl who shares positive, raw, and authentic content with my audience.”

Need more of that in this world. Thanks, Cass.

And give ’em hell, Jake! For anyone who hasn’t listened yet, his new song Solo Solo is a certified banger, although it does mention Bud Light.

Oh well.