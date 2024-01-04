America’s Best Reactions To The Flying Felon Attacking A Las Vegas Judge

Typically, the Internet isn’t gifted with a meme video that will live on for the next 50 years so soon in the new year, but here we are at the start of 2024 with a video of the century contender.

All hell broke loose Wednesday in a Clark County, Nevada courtroom when three-time felon Deobra Redden, 30, decided he was going to come off the edge and block an extra point, but in this case, he was actually attacking Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus who was in the process of sentencing Redden to prison time when Snuka snapped.

He went flying. The rest is internet history.

Thursday, Redden was supposed to have another court appearance, but this time he refused to appear where Wednesday’s big league wrasslin’ took place. Redden could’ve shown up to the bail hearing, paid $8,100 and be living as a free man, but he said the hell with that.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office is arguing for no bail, as you’d guess.

“I’m disappointed,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told KLAS. “We asked for a no-bail setting. We asked that he be detained because we believe that he is a danger to the community,” Wolfson said. “The world has seen what happened yesterday and this person’s behavior in court and I’ve almost seen nothing else like this, so we believe he is an extreme danger to the community.”

While Steve and the lawyers argue over what should happen to Deobra (correct spelling), the Internet has spent the last 20 hours having fun with the flying criminal.

Everyone relax. It appears the judge is fine. Her clerks are fine after beating some ass. Let’s all just go with this and be amazed over this whacko launching over that desk AND clearing the computer monitor.

Let’s face it, the guy has hops.

Written by Joe Kinsey

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America.

Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league.

Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.

