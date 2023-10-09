FX’s Four-Part ‘American Horror Stories’ Halloween Special Looks Like A Scary Time

Videos by OutKick

FX is going all out for the newest installment of “American Horror Stories.”

While “American Horror Story” has gone completely off the deep end in its 12th season (Kim Kardashian was unwatchable in the premiere), the spin-off series with one-off stories is very entertaining.

The first season aired in 2021 on Hulu with massive success, and it now looks like FX is gearing up to do it again with a Halloween special.

The Halloween special, titled “Huluween Event,” will consist of four episodes and will premiere October 26.

That’s the Thursday before Halloween, which should give everyone the perfect amount of time to get in a spooky mood. Check out the preview below.

“American Horror Stories” is a fun series.

It’s too bad “American Horror Story” has become unwatchable garbage. Now, I have been told from a fellow OutKick teammate to get back to watching season 12. I probably will eventually, but for now, “AHS” stock is plummeting in my eyes.

The same can’t be said for “American Horror Stories.” It’s still an incredibly fun series, even with a small sample size.

Having one-off episodes makes it easy for the writers to go in any direction because it resets weekly.

“American Horror Story” has become unwatchable garbage, but “American Horror Stories” is still intriguing. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Now, Hulu and FX have teamed up for a Halloween special that will have a total of four episodes. Yeah, you could definitely say I’m interested.

I’m a sucker for scary movies and entertainment once October rolls around. Don’t lie to yourself. You know you are too.

Nothing beats a great horror movie in late October when the weather starts cooling down, the wind picks up and there’s a spooky sense in the air. It looks like “American Horror Stories” will get the job done starting October 26.

As a bonus, do yourself a favor and watch the three “Fear Street” films on Netflix if you’re looking for some great Halloween content. It’s not Halloween-themed, but all three are among the best scary movies released in a very long time. Trust me, you’ll be thanking me after you see them.