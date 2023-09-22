New ‘American Horror Story’ Is Unwatchable Garbage, Kim Kardashian Shockingly Terrible

Videos by OutKick

The new season of “American Horror Story” is shockingly bad to the point it’s almost comical.

As I’ve written many times, I’m a huge fan of the earlier seasons of the FX series, as well as seasons six and nine.

However, the Ryan Murphy production tends to either be awesome or downright terrible. I had some high hopes for “American Horror Story: Delicate” after initially reading some details. It felt like “AHS” was due for a win, after all.

However, I immediately had some worries when the teaser painted a disappointing picture of what to expect. Yet, I held out hope the 12th season of the FX show might be solid.

I was VERY wrong.

“American Horror Story: Delicate” is awful. (Credit: FX)

“American Horror Story: Delicate” is awful.

The plot of the 12th season isn’t terribly complicated through the premiere episode. Rising actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) is trying to figure out how to balance attempting to have a baby through IVF and her blossoming film career. It’s clear the latter is likely going to take priority as she pushes back an appointment to do some press. Naturally, this is “AHS” and things quickly start to derail in sinister fashion.

That’s more or less the basic idea behind the plot. Enter Kim Kardashian as manager (PR person?) Siobhan Corbyn. Whoever chose to cast Kim K in this show should be fired. It’s amazing how bad she is.

Kim Kardashian stars in “American Horror Story: Delicate.” (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA)

Now, you’re probably thinking, “Is this just Hookstead being a bit dramatic? Surely, Kim Kardashian can’t be that bad!”

Folks, when I say she’s awful, that’s my way of being nice about it. I feel like emailing FX and demanding compensation for having to endure every second she’s on the screen.

There is a moment with Kardashian in the premiere where she tells someone to “suck my cl*t.” Puke. You’re going to email me once you see the scene and say I’m being far too kind, but is it fair to ask if Kim K’s acting skills peaked in that little indie film she did with Ray J?

“AHS” is cooked.

As entertaining as Emma Roberts might be in “AHS” traditionally speaking, it seems unlikely she can do anything to save the franchise at this point. I guess that leaves her more time to apologize for on-set disputes about transgender ideology from years ago.

Of the past nine seasons of “AHS,” two have been rock solid. Nine and six were both very well done, and “AHS: 1984” is among the best in the show’s history.

The other seven have been awful. Stop and think about that for a second. Ryan Murphy and FX had nine opportunities to produce solid seasons of TV, and didn’t even get near the .500 mark. It’s almost like they’re trying to guarantee that “American Horror Story” is unwatchable trash.

It’s truly a shame. Season one was epic, and that feels like it was in a different lifetime at this point. “Delicate” had so much potential, but it’s clear that it’s going to be another massive miss. It took literally three seconds of Kim K on screen telling someone to “suck” genitals to know that was the case.

Unbelievably disappointing top to bottom. For those of you who have seen it, give me your thoughts in the comments below.