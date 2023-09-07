America Is A Sinking Ship Full Of Illegal Immigrants And We All Need A Life Raft | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

So let’s be clear, if the leftists were really so concerned about a new variant or COVID pandemic 2.0, that southern border wouldn’t be wide the hell open.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

The numbers are in. 10 million illegal immigrants have invaded this country since Biden took office.

To put that in perspective for ya, the population of New York City is less than 8.5 million.

So yes, an entire New York City plus a million and a half have been ushered in to tap dance on our national sovereignty and bleed us dry.

The Left will tell you these millions of people are frail women and children seeking asylum but..uh..

That’s bull crap.

If even 1/10 of these people are military aged males, well, that’s already more than the entire US active duty military.

So there’s that.

Turns out blue cities and states aren’t loving their tiny share of illegals.

The state of Massachusetts will soon deploy 250 National Guardsman to emergency shelter sites and hotels across the state to help with the crisis.

Important to note that Massachusetts only has about 6,000 illegals in their care at this point. A drop inside a drop inside a drop in the bucket.

I also find it very interesting that states like Massachusetts are calling in the National Guard to essentially babysit illegal immigrants when those same guardsmen and women COULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE ACTUAL BORDER to prevent the illegal migrants from crossing through illegally in the first place.

Every move these migrants make costs us money. Money that doesn’t come easy in Biden’s America and money that would be better spent improving our own nation for the people in it who pay into it or came to it the right way.

Families and survivors of those who burned alive in Maui got 700 bucks. That’s a two-night hotel stay for these illegal immigrants in New York City, maybe less.

But it’s not the elites who will absorb this burden. It’ll be already underserved communities and school systems that will get the brunt of this. So work harder, Americans. You’ve got the entire world to support.

Think inner city education is lacking now, wait till millions of illegal immigrants who don’t speak English pack the classrooms.

This is a Democrat AND Republican made disaster.

Democrats want the votes and Republicans with corporate interests want the cheap labor.

I can’t blame these migrants for coming in, for striking while the iron is hot. Hell, I probably would too.

But this has got to stop.

This is a sinking ship and we’re all on it.

PSA, America is FULL!

And those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless