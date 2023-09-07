America Is A Sinking Ship Full Of Illegal Immigrants And We All Need A Life Raft | Tomi Lahren

So let’s be clear, if the leftists were really so concerned about a new variant or COVID pandemic 2.0, that southern border wouldn’t be wide the hell open. 

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

The numbers are in. 10 million illegal immigrants have invaded this country since Biden took office. 

To put that in perspective for ya, the population of New York City is less than 8.5 million. 

So yes, an entire New York City plus a million and a half have been ushered in to tap dance on our national sovereignty and bleed us dry. 

The Left will tell you these millions of people are frail women and children seeking asylum but..uh..

That’s bull crap. 

If even 1/10 of these people are military aged males, well, that’s already more than the entire US active duty military. 

So there’s that. 

Turns out blue cities and states aren’t loving their tiny share of illegals. 

The state of Massachusetts will soon deploy 250 National Guardsman to emergency shelter sites and hotels across the state to help with the crisis. 

Important to note that Massachusetts only has about 6,000 illegals in their care at this point. A drop inside a drop inside a drop in the bucket. 

I also find it very interesting that states like Massachusetts are calling in the National Guard to essentially babysit illegal immigrants when those same guardsmen and women COULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE ACTUAL BORDER to prevent the illegal migrants from crossing through illegally in the first place. 

Every move these migrants make costs us money. Money that doesn’t come easy in Biden’s America and money that would be better spent improving our own nation for the people in it who pay into it or came to it the right way. 

Families and survivors of those who burned alive in Maui got 700 bucks. That’s a two-night hotel stay for these illegal immigrants in New York City, maybe less. 

But it’s not the elites who will absorb this burden. It’ll be already underserved communities and school systems that will get the brunt of this. So work harder, Americans. You’ve got the entire world to support. 

Think inner city education is lacking now, wait till millions of illegal immigrants who don’t speak English pack the classrooms. 

This is a Democrat AND Republican made disaster. 

Democrats want the votes and Republicans with corporate interests want the cheap labor. 

I can’t blame these migrants for coming in, for striking while the iron is hot. Hell, I probably would too. 

But this has got to stop. 

This is a sinking ship and we’re all on it. 

PSA, America is FULL!

And those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care. 

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

