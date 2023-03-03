Illegal Immigrants Get All The Perks Like Voting Because It’s Good For Democrat Business: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

DC will now allow illegals to vote in local elections. Folks, we knew this was coming and it’s the blueprint for the crap Democrats are gonna pull in the not-so-distant future.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

There are a lot of perks and privileges to being an illegal immigrant these days.

Not only will you get a free pass into this country unmasked, untaxed and under false asylum pretenses, you’ll get to stay and live a perverted version of the American dream others waited for, paid for or even died in the pursuit of.

But that’s not all.

You get free bus and plane tickets – usually to the destination of your choice – at the expense of the American taxpayer.

Oh and then there’s the 4-star hotel accommodations plus room service they’ll provide for you in New York City.

You’ll also get medical care, education, food, and other basic necessities – and then some – that tens of thousands of homeless veterans aren’t afforded.

But wait, there’s still more.

Thanks to Democrats who want your support, you’ll also be afforded the privilege of voting in local DC elections though you have not earned that right and though you’ve quite literally broken the law to even be in the physical vicinity of being able to cast – or I guess now even mail-in – your vote.

The city council passed it and Congress failed to step in and stop it so here we are.

President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Generations of Americans fought and died for the right to vote but if you’re an illegal, a noncitizen, a foreign diplomat even, you don’t have to do any of those things.

You just gotta park your happy illegal ass in DC for 30 days and meet the age requirement and viola, you’re a voter.

Democrats say this is “in line with our values as a country” but not sure when breaking immigration law became one of our American values. I guess in January of 2021 when Biden took office, I suppose.

This is infuriating and will only entice more illegals to cross our border, as if it could get any worse.

How many people live in crap hole countries, again? What do we think… like 100 million plus? Well I’m sure they’re en route.

But folks, this is all part of the plan.

The open border is no mistake. It’s not an error or a crisis for Democrats, it’s an opportunity.

They see these people as Democrat dependent voters and that’s why they’re packing in as many as possible now.

They’ve already changed the law in DC and it’s just the pilot program for what they’re gonna pull next.

Illegals will be voting in this country in the next 5 years, I can almost guarantee it.

Between the RINOs who will grant amnesty and the Democrats who’ve been chipping away at this for years now, it’ll be here before we know it.

And I wish I could tell you a strong Republican president could stop it but think about it, they were able to forever change our elections with the COVID excuse and they won’t stop there.

They know what they can get away with and by God, they are gonna do it.

We’re sending billions to Ukraine, illegals are now able to vote in DC, China sent a spy balloon over our country, our border is wide freaking open..

Might as well just put our country on the auction block for the taking at this point.

I hope the highest bidder is friendly.

