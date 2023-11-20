Scary Scene As Ambulance Comes On Buffalo Field To Remove Bills DB Taylor Rapp, Reminding Everyone Of Damar Hamlin

Videos by OutKick

A scary scene unfolded in Buffalo on Sunday evening as Bills defensive back Taylor Rapp needed a backboard and an ambulance to leave the field. For many people, the sequence conjured images of fellow Bills’ DB Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on a field in Cincinnati last season and paramedics revived him and saved his life. Although Rapp didn’t appear to suffer as severe an event, the way in which he ultimately hit the turf was unsettling.

Buffalo Bills DB Taylor Rapp needed an ambulance to leave the field after a scary-looking hit against the New York Jets. (Photo: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Following a play in which team trainers came on the field to help his teammate, Taron Johnson, Rapp remained upright following the play’s conclusion.

However, after taking a few steps, Rapp stumbled around and dropped to his knees before fully lying down on the Buffalo turf.

In fact, a trainer actually appeared to tap Rapp on his way to help the injured Johnson. Rapp and Johnson collided on the play, along with Jets running back Breece Hall. The two defenders took the brunt of the collision.

Unlike Hamlin, Rapp was conscious as he was loaded into the ambulance. He gave a “thums-up” as the medical staff loaded him onto the emergency vehicle.

Scary injury to Bills DB Taylor Rapp overshadows Jets offense snapping ignominious streak

The play that injured both Rapp and Johnson was part of a successful offensive drive for the New York Jets offense, and those are hard to come by these days.

How hard to come by? The Jets had gone 40-straight offensive drives without a touchdown. Their last offensive touchdown came in the first quarter of a Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

That means the Jets went three full football games without scoring an offensive touchdown.

But, thanks in part to a terrifically-executed fake punt, they finally broke the streak with under one minute left in the first half against the Bills.

That touchdown snapped a streak for the Jets of no offensive touchdowns in just over 195 minutes of game time.

The interesting part is that Breece Hall scored the touchdown. Why is that interesting? Because Breece Hall is responsible for the Jets last four offensive touchdowns.

The last time that an offensive player not named Hall entered an opponent’s endzone for the Jets was Allen Lazard, who caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson. In Week 4.

Actually, the only other touchdown — outside of the four Breece Hall TDs — the Jets scored since Week 4 came from the defense. That was a fumble return touchdown by … Bryce Hall.

So, Lazard is the last player with a last name other than Hall to score a touchdown for the Jets. That score came back on October 1, over 6 weeks ago.

Congratulations, Jets. You did it.